Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,359 in the last 365 days.

NEW LOGISTICS SOFTWARE AIMS TO OUTPERFORM MAJOR LTL COMPETITORS IN 2024: HERE’S WHY

United Safe Direct allows shippers and carriers to connect directly and agree upon a rate within our app while we handle all contracts and invoicing.

All accounts are free. Take control of shipping costs.

United Safe Direct offers all user accounts completely FREE. Create postings, receive real bids from verified carriers, and better control logistics costs.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Safe Direct has taken a unique approach towards arranging low-volume shipments (less than truckload), where there is no middle man or service providing quotes or haggling on pricing.

Upon first landing on www.UnitedSafeDirect.com, users are welcomed with a warm futuristic feel, and an introduction to their complex, yet user-friendly product offering.

The Direct Portal web application allows small business shippers of any size to create load postings quickly and easily for shipments of five pallets or less. These posting submissions are automatically translated into the easy-to-navigate load board, to then be bid on by a network of carrier accounts. These are real bids from verified carriers, filling extra truck space by taking on extra pallets within their route.

As advertised, clicking on the ‘access’ tab of the site reveals that it is completely FREE to request and obtain an account. The only cost incurred is 4% of the agreed upon booking price, from each party involved. For carrier accounts, this minimal cost includes 24-hour quick pay.

With many changes expected this year throughout the logistics industry, and LTL specifically, United Safe Direct is offering streamlined solutions at an accurate price.

United Safe Direct LLC
www.UnitedSafeDirect.com
www.UnitedSafeDirect.com/access
www.UnitedSafeDirect.com/contact

Dane Jesse Reali
United Safe Direct LLC
+1 832-762-3546
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

Carrier Account Demo - Truckers Earn More Per Trip With United Safe Direct

You just read:

NEW LOGISTICS SOFTWARE AIMS TO OUTPERFORM MAJOR LTL COMPETITORS IN 2024: HERE’S WHY

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more