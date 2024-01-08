Dime Announces Sponsorship for the Brooklyn Public Library PowerUP! Competition

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM and DCOMP) (the “Company”) announced that it will continue to be the lead sponsor for the 8th consecutive year. The Brooklyn Public Library PowerUP! Competition focuses on up-and-coming small businesses in Brooklyn, and awards grants to the top finalists.



Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.6 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.



