FEG Investment Advisors Expands Leadership Team
Advisors Kathryn Mawer and Quincy Brown joined the FEG Leadership team, effective January 1, 2024.
Our decision to add new members to the Leadership team recognizes the importance of our clients' voices in shaping the firm’s future.”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEG Investment Advisors (FEG) an independent, employee-owned, investment advisory firm, announced that effective January 1, 2024, advisor Kathryn Mawer and advisor Quincy Brown will join the FEG Leadership team.
— Alan Lenahan, CEO
“Our decision to add new members to the Leadership team recognizes the importance of our clients' voices in shaping the firm’s future,” says CEO Alan Lenahan. “By adding Quincy and Kathryn, we are bringing decades of client service to our Leadership team.”
Kathryn and Quincy have been with the firm since 2006 and 1996 respectively and bring extensive client service experience to the Leadership team. Quincy began his career as a consulting analyst. With over 25 years focusing on the client experience, he brings institutional knowledge and history to the Leadership team. Kathryn began her career at FEG as a director in the Client Development department and transitioned to an advisor in 2016. Her well-rounded experience quickly led to success in building client relationships and strategic leadership.
“I am incredibly honored and excited to be joining this fantastic team at FEG,” said Kathryn. “My utmost priority will be understanding and addressing our clients’ needs, bringing their perspectives to the forefront, and ensuring their ultimate success and satisfaction. I am eager to contribute my skills and ideas to help drive FEG and our clients forward.”
“Being among the first dedicated analysts of the firm, it has been a full journey of witnessing the evolution of FEG,” shared Quincy. “I look forward to applying my experience and perspective toward the future growth of the firm, while continuing to lend toward a culture that has sustained lengthy tenures.”
FEG is an employee-owned firm that transitioned from having Managing Partners to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, known as an ESOP, in 2017, to ensure FEG’s long-term succession planning and orderly leadership transition. As a result, the Leadership team was established to set and ensure progress towards the strategic plan for the firm and manages the key functional areas of the organization. It now is comprised of 11 employees, representing a diverse set of roles including client service, investment management, and operations.
“FEG exists because our clients deserve an exceptional investment experience,” said Alan. “As an employee-owned organization, the entire FEG team is aligned in this mission. No two individuals at FEG understand this better than Kathryn and Quincy. Kathryn and Quincy bring great perspective to the Leadership team ensuring our focus on the client is as clear as ever. We are thrilled to welcome our two new leaders to the team. As we look ahead, we are excited about the prospects for our clients and the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”
About Kathryn Mawer
Kathryn Mawer is a Managing Director of Institutional Services and is accountable for managing large and complex client relationships and providing leadership and strategic guidance for growth initiatives. She joined FEG in 2006 after working as a professional harpist. She is currently a member of FEG’s Enterprise Risk Committee, the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Cincinnati, the CAIA Association, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.). She is also a member of the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Foundation Investment Committee. Kathryn earned her BS in Business Management from Boston University.
About Quincy Brown
Quincy Brown is a Managing Director of Institutional Services focused on advisory, engagement, and retention of FEG’s client relationships. He joined FEG in 1996 as a Consultant Analyst and rose to an Advisor role and counselled a large array of FEG relationships. He also previously served as FEG’s Director of Client Service, leading the analysts and teams that support client relationships. Within FEG, Quincy also leads or serves on various committees, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (a founding member and chair), Diverse Manager (chair), Responsive Investment, Culture, Business Continuity and Technology Steering. He earned his BS in Finance and Accounting from The Ohio State University.
About FEG Investment Advisors
FEG Investment Advisors (FEG) provides investment advisory services to clients nationwide. Established in 1988, the independently owned firm has approximately $74 billion in total client assets under advisement, as of September 30, 2023. FEG has more than 35 years’ experience managing our clients’ investment portfolios, providing services across the discretion spectrum including OCIO, providing outsourced CIO and discretionary portfolio management services for institutions and financial intermediaries, Delegated Investing, where portfolio discretion is shared between FEG and the client, and Consulting, which provides nondiscretionary investment advice to institutions.
