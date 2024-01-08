Secretary Becerra Names Chief Competition Officer to Help Identify Areas to Promote Competition in Health Care

The New Role at HHS is Part of the Biden-⁠Harris Administration's Efforts Announced Last Month to Lower Health Care and Prescription Drug Costs by Promoting Competition

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra appointed Stacy Sanders to the role of Chief Competition Officer, a new role for the Department which was created last month as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to lower health care and prescription drugs costs by promoting competition. A Counselor to the Secretary, Ms. Sanders oversees the Department's implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, long-term care initiatives, policies to promote health care competition, and other Medicare work.

As Chief Competition Officer, Ms. Sanders is responsible for coordinating, identifying, and elevating opportunities across the Department to promote competition in health care markets. The Chief Competition Officer will play a leading role in working with the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to address concentration in health care markets through data-sharing, reciprocal training programs, and the further development of additional health care competition policy initiatives. Ms. Sanders will also continue to lead efforts to lower costs for prescription drugs and health care services and implement the health care-focused elements of the President’s 2021 Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.

“We are thrilled to have Stacy Sanders take on this new role and continue her tireless work to lower health care and prescription drug costs,” said Secretary Becerra. “As the counselor leading HHS’s work to implement the President’s drug price negotiation law, Stacy has successfully taken on some of the most difficult challenges facing HHS. Her stewardship has made a meaningful difference in helping Americans save money on their prescription drug costs. I look forward to seeing her build upon this work and ensure the health care marketplace remains competitive.”

“We know that increased competition in the marketplace is a good deal for the American people,” said Stacy Sanders, Chief Competition Officer at HHS. “I look forward to supporting the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to increase competition in health care and lower costs, helping build on steps the Administration has already taken as well as identify opportunities to further spur innovation.”

Additional Background on Stacy Sanders

Stacy Sanders joined HHS in November 2022 after five years in the U.S. Senate, where she served as Staff Director of the Senate Special Committee on Aging for U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Jr. As Staff Director, she oversaw legislative, oversight, and regulatory initiatives to build health and economic security for older Americans and people with disabilities. During her tenure, Ms. Sanders led the Committee's agenda to invest in home and community-based services, enhance nursing home quality, lower prescription drug costs, and simplify Medicare enrollment. Prior to joining the Committee, Ms. Sanders served as Federal Policy Director of the Medicare Rights Center where she led advocacy campaigns to enhance access to quality, affordable health care. She has a Masters of Social Work from the University of Michigan.