LIBERTARIAN FRONTRUNNER UNVEILS COMPREHENSIVE “VOTER’S BILL OF RIGHTS” TO UNRIG AMERICA’S BROKEN ELECTION SYSTEM

Lars For President Logo

CAPITOLA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold and significant move towards restoring the foundations of our democracy, Lars Mapstead, Libertarian presidential candidate and frontrunner for the nomination, released a comprehensive "Voters’ Bill of Rights" this week. This initiative is meant to protect the fundamental rights of every citizen and foster free, fair, inclusive, and transparent elections in the United States.

Against the backdrop of rising concerns about ballot access, voting rights, election security, and the integrity of the electoral process, the "Voter’s Bill of Rights'' empowers voters by giving them more access to, and control over, all phases of the electoral process.

The “Voter’s Bill of Rights” is a testament to Lars Mapstead's commitment to upholding the core principles of democracy. It reflects his vision for a nation where every voice is heard and every vote counts.

The “Voter’s Bill of Rights” levels the playing field so every American can run for office, brings necessary transparency to our election system, and updates voting access and election security so Americans can participate in, and trust, our electoral system for the next 100 years.

– Lars Mapstead

The Voter’s Bill of Rights can be found at https://thevotersbillofrights.org

Mapstead is running for President to unrig America’s electoral, economic, and political systems. A self-made success, Lars Mapstead has established multiple thriving companies and is a true champion of individual liberty. He promotes the importance of limited government and is dedicated to ensuring every American has a voice in our election system.

Dan Johnson, Communications Director
Lars Mapstead for President
dan@lars24.com

