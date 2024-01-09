The American Association of Feline Practitioners and EveryCat Health Foundation Announce Scholarships for 2024

AAFP EveryCat Banner

The American Association of Feline Practitioners and EveryCat Health Foundation announce two scholarships for veterinary students in the US or Canada.

BRIDGEWATER; WYCKOFF, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) and EveryCat Health Foundation are delighted to announce they are offering two $2500 scholarships for veterinary students enrolled in accredited veterinary colleges or schools in the United States or Canada. The purpose of the scholarships is to support and encourage veterinary students interested in careers in feline medicine or clinical scientific research of felines. Available for third- or fourth-year veterinary students (Classes of 2024 and 2025), the scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, financial need, leadership skills, and excellence in the study of feline medicine.

“EveryCat's mission is to advance feline health and wellbeing. We are honored to partner with the AAFP to encourage and assist students who have a passion and aptitude for feline medicine and health research with these scholarships,” said Jackie Jaakola, executive director, EveryCat Health Foundation. “The future of feline medicine truly starts here.”

To apply for the scholarships, students must submit a short application form conveniently located on the EveryCat Health Foundation and the AAFP website. Applicants will be required to answer two essay questions that describe their specific interests and background in feline health and wellbeing, as well as their goals in pursuing feline medicine or clinical scientific research. A Scholarship Task Force comprised of volunteers from EveryCat Health Foundation and the AAFP will review the applications and select and approve the scholarship winners.

“We are tremendously inspired by the students involved with the AAFP, and are excited to continue the partnership with EveryCat Health Foundation to engage with the next generation of veterinary professionals,” added Heather O’Steen, CAE, AAFP CEO. “We look forward to helping veterinary students focus on improving the standard of feline healthcare and wellbeing.”

The deadline to submit an application and the supplementary documents is 11:59 pm EDT on March 18, 2024. The scholarship winners will be notified of their award by April 15, 2024.

EveryCat Health Foundation also offers many educational resources and information regarding research grant awards on its website. The AAFP launched its Student Chapters of the AAFP Program in 2023, with tremendous benefits for Student Chapter Members, including free AAFP membership valid until graduation, the ability to take the Cat Friendly Certificate Program for free, and access to the AAFP’s eLearning Center, with more than 70 on-demand webinars available for free. More information can be found on the AAFP website.

Visit the AAFP or EveryCat Health Foundation websites to read the instructions and apply for the scholarships.

About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation is the world’s only nonprofit focused solely on funding feline health studies. Nearly 200 million cats bring joy to their companions across the world. Though cat ownership keeps growing, feline health research remains underfunded compared to many other animals. Since 1968, EveryCat Foundation has awarded over $10 million in grants for groundbreaking cat health research at more than 30 partner institutions worldwide. This funding is made possible through the support of dedicated donors and partners. Research supported by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing educational resources that improve treatment of common feline health problems and prevent many diseases. Grants are reviewed and awarded with the help of the foundation’s expert Scientific Review Committee. For further information, visit www.everycat.org.

About the American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. As a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for increasing the standard of care for cats through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education opportunities and materials, and feline caregiver resources (www.catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the AAFP encourages veterinary professionals of all levels to re-evaluate preconceived notions of practice strategies and advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at www.catvets.com.