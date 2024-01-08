Exponential Surge: Super Hi-Vision Market To Reach $246 Billion In 2028, With Rising Demand From Medical Imaging Services As Per The Business Research Company's Super Hi-Vision Global Market Report 2024

New Year Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s super hi-vision global market report 2024, the Super Hi-Vision industry has witnessed an extraordinary growth trajectory, soaring from $87.04 billion in 2023 to a projected $107.12 billion in 2024, revealing an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1%.



Anticipating Exponential Growth: Projections for 2028

Anticipating exponential growth, the Super Hi-Vision market is poised to achieve a market size of $246.54 billion by 2028, showcasing a continued robust CAGR of 23.2%. The forecasted surge is underpinned by various factors, including the growing demand for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), increased adoption of Super Hi-Vision in the enterprise sector, the rise of gaming and interactive applications, and an increasing appetite for streaming services.

Impactful Role in Medical Imaging Services

The Super Hi-Vision market is expected to play a pivotal role in the realm of medical imaging services. The demand for exceptionally high-resolution screens is steadily rising, facilitating detailed and clear visual representations of the human body. For instance, in July 2022, the UK's National Health Service reported a significant number of imaging tests, underscoring the growing importance of Super Hi-Vision in the medical sector.

Innovative Strides: Hisense Unveils Advanced Display Technologies

Major players in the Super Hi-Vision market, including Samsung Electronics, Dell Technologies, and Sony Corporation, are actively advancing display technologies to maintain a competitive edge. Hisense Group Co. Ltd., a China-based consumer electronics company, unveiled its ULED 8K Mini-LED series and 8K resolution laser display technology solution at CES 2022. This launch represents a fusion of ULED and Mini LED technologies, enhancing picture quality and brightness levels.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead

As of 2023, North America held the lion's share in the Super Hi-Vision market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This dynamic shift reflects the global adaptability to market trends and technological innovations.

Segmentation for Comprehensive Analysis

The Super Hi-Vision market, as covered in this report, is segmented based on:

Type: 8K, 4K Device: Monitor, Television, Camera, Full Dome Application: Television Broadcasting And Commercial Electronics, Camera Lenses, Medical Science, Space Science And Defense Sectors





Strategic Utilization of Market Insights for Business Growth

In conclusion, the Super Hi-Vision Global Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, growth drivers, and key trends. Industry players can leverage this report to gain strategic insights, identify emerging opportunities, and make informed decisions to propel their businesses forward. As technology continues to evolve, companies are urged to stay at the forefront by adopting innovative solutions and capitalizing on the growing demand for Super Hi-Vision across diverse applications. This Super Hi-Vision market report serves as a valuable tool for businesses aiming to navigate the dynamic landscape and position themselves for sustained growth in the Super Hi-Vision market.

Super Hi-Vision Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the super hi-vision market size, super hi-vision market segments, super hi-vision market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

