Global Forklift Battery Market Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.8% From 2024-2028 As Per The Business Research Company's Forklift Battery Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s forklift battery global market report 2024, the forklift battery market has witnessed robust growth, reaching $23.76 billion in 2023. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with a forecasted forklift battery market size of $25.67 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Key factors contributing to this forklift battery market growth include industrial expansion, the rise of e-commerce, heightened adoption of alternative energies, and an increasing demand for lithium-ion forklift batteries.



Prospects for Substantial Growth in the Forecast Period (2023-2028)

Looking ahead, the forklift battery market is poised for even more substantial growth, reaching $33.45 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%. This anticipated surge can be attributed to a rising demand for electric forklifts, a growing emphasis on green initiatives, government support, an increased need for material handling, and a rising demand for fuel cell forklifts.

Key Trends Shaping the Forklift Battery Market

The forecast period is expected to witness major trends, including advancements in battery technology, integration of automation and robotics, smart battery management, a shift towards lithium-ion technology, wireless charging advancements, and innovations in battery testing and diagnostics. These trends collectively underscore the industry's commitment to delivering energy-efficient material handling solutions.

Strategic Moves by Major Players

Leading companies such as Tailift Co. Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, and EnerSys are strategically focusing on the introduction of lithium-ion batteries to gain a competitive edge. These batteries, known for being virtually maintenance-free, emission-free, and offering exceptional charging flexibility, are becoming increasingly popular in the forklift battery market.

Case in Point: Flux Power Holdings Inc.'s Lithium-Ion Breakthrough

In March 2022, Flux Power Holdings Inc. unveiled a cutting-edge lithium-ion battery pack designed for 3-wheel forklifts. This innovation addresses operational performance challenges and delivers superior performance, dependability, and efficiency compared to conventional lead-acid batteries.

Regional Dynamics

While North America emerged as the largest region in the forklift battery market in 2023, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forklift battery market in the forecast period, reflecting the global shift in economic activities and manufacturing hubs.

Segmentation for Comprehensive Analysis

The forklift battery market, covered in this report, is segmented based on:

Type: Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Cadmium Battery, Other Types Voltage: 24 Volt, 36 Volt, 48 Volt, 72 Volt, Other Voltages Application: Warehouses, Manufacturing, Construction, Retail and Wholesale Stores, Other Applications





In conclusion, the Forklift Battery Global Market Report 2023 presents a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, growth drivers, and key trends shaping the industry. Businesses in the forklift battery sector can leverage this report to gain insights into emerging opportunities, stay ahead of market trends, and make informed decisions to fuel their growth in the competitive landscape. As the forklift battery market evolves, strategic adoption of lithium-ion technology and staying attuned to regional dynamics will be crucial for companies aspiring to thrive in this dynamic environment.

Forklift Battery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the forklift battery market size, forklift battery market segments, forklift battery market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

