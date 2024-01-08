Enerlites Announces Exciting New Partnership with Lake Michigan Sales to Enhance Presence in the Midwest

Enerlites logo

IRVINE, CA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites, a leader in innovative lighting and energy solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Lake Michigan Sales. This strategic collaboration is a significant step towards broadening Enerlites’ reach in the Midwest, covering Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan. This partnership signifies an exciting opportunity for both companies to introduce the Enerlites brand to a new customer base and enhance brand awareness in these key regions.

Lake Michigan Sales, a company respected for its strong customer relationships and market expertise in the Midwest, will now represent Enerlites’ diverse product line. This alliance promises to leverage the strengths of both companies, combining Enerlites' innovative product offerings with Lake Michigan Sales’ established market presence.

"We are very pleased to partner with Lake Michigan Sales," remarks Angel Zheng, CEO of Enerlites. "Their experience and understanding of the local markets make them the ideal partner to help us introduce our products to new customers in these territories. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will not only increase our brand presence but also offer sustainable and efficient energy solutions to more customers."

The partnership is effective immediately, with Lake Michigan Sales undertaking the promotion of Enerlites products in the designated territories. Both companies are optimistic about the potential of this collaboration to create new opportunities and foster growth.

For more information about Enerlites and their range of products, please visit www.enerlites.com.

**About Enerlites**

Enerlites is a leading provider of high-quality, innovative lighting and energy solutions. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, Enerlites is dedicated to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of customers across various industries.

