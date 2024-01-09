Tanja Begerack Debuts 'A Special Life' at Landshut Fair and in the USA
This book reflects my journey and the unwavering belief in the power of self-determination.”FERLACH, CARINTHIA, AUSTRIA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanja Begerack Presents "A Special Life - The Story of a Life" at the Landshut Environmental Fair in Germany and Celebrates the Release of the English Edition in the USA
Self-publisher and author Tanja Begerack is set to present her inspiring autobiography "A Special Life - The Story of a Life" at the Landshut Environmental Fair in Germany from March 8 to 10, 2024. This event will also mark the celebration of the English version of the book's release in the USA. The book, the first in a planned series, narrates Tanja's extraordinary life story, shaped by her spiritual connection and impressive experiences with the spiritual world.
Despite physical challenges, Tanja Begerack has found her path as an empath and spiritual guide. Her book serves as a testament to inner strength and the power of thought. It is not just an autobiography but also a guide for those seeking meaning and fulfillment in life.
The media are invited to report on Tanja Begerack's remarkable story both in the lead-up to and during the Landshut Environmental Fair. Her presence there, along with the recent release of her book's English edition in the USA, underscores her dedication to social projects, the environment, and nature, topics that are particularly dear to her.
In addition to the book presentation, the development of the audiobook is announced. Audiobook narrator Robert Manfred Maria Jakob, known for his impressive voice, will also attend the fair to conduct readings.
The media are cordially invited to join Tanja Begerack at the Landshut Environmental Fair and to report on her inspiring story in both the German and English editions. She will personally be present at her booth to showcase both versions of her book, sign them, and engage in discussions.
This event offers a unique opportunity to report on a remarkable author actively committed to important social concerns and now gaining international recognition. Media representatives are encouraged to participate in this event and report on Tanja's extraordinary journey.
For more information, interview requests, or accreditations for the fair, please contact Info@tanjabegerack.com.
About Tanja Begerack:
Born in 1984 in Munich, Tanja Begerack is an author, empath, intuitive medium, and mental coach. Her autobiography "A Special Life - The Story of a Life" is an inspiring guide for those seeking inner strength and personal fulfillment and is now also accessible to English-speaking audiences.
About "A Special Life - The Story of a Life":
The book offers deep insights into Tanja's unique experiences with the spiritual world. It is available in both German and English in stores and on Amazon.
Tanja Begerack
Matthias Begerack
+43 660 8092765
Info@tanjabegerack.com
