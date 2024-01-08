Getty Images Launches Generative AI by iStock for Small Businesses, Designers and Marketers

Launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and powered by NVIDIA Picasso, the new offering gives businesses an affordable option to explore commercially safe generative AI in their marketing and advertising visuals.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the launch of Generative AI by iStock, an affordable and commercially safe generative AI tool to help users and businesses easily turn their creative visions into powerful content.

Powered by NVIDIA Picasso, a foundry for custom generative AI models for visual design, and trained exclusively using high‑quality content and proprietary data from Getty Images’ creative libraries, Generative AI by iStock has been engineered to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements. Not only does this mean businesses can have confidence in the content they are generating, but any licensed visual that a customer generates comes with iStock’s standard $10K USD legal coverage that customers have with iStock’s broader image and video libraries.

The tool works seamlessly with iStock’s library of authentic and commercial-ready imagery, including millions of exclusive photos, illustrations and videos. The addition of Generative AI by iStock gives customers multiple ways to get the right visuals for any need, including print marketing, social posts, online promotions and more.

“Using AI, creatives gain the ability to produce anything they can imagine. Our own VisualGPS research shows that 42% of SMBs and SMEs are already using AI-generated content to support their marketing efforts. Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the dataset and could end up in their work,” said Grant Farhall, iStock’s Chief Product Officer. “Our AI Generator is easy to use, produces relevant and high-quality visuals, and is backed by our legal protection so customers can now safely use this new service, in combination with our amazing pre-shot library, to elevate their work.”

Customers will be able to download and license any generated visual, with legal indemnification at no extra cost, giving them a low cost of entry to explore commercially safe generative AI for their marketing efforts.

iStock is also enabling advanced generative AI features through APIs for easy integration into creative applications and plugins, allowing for the modification of images.

Generative AI by iStock is now available for all iStock customers in over 75 languages. To learn more and sign up, visit: https://www.istockphoto.com/ai/generation/about

Media contact:

Alex Lazarou

alex.lazarou@gettyimages.com