Babygrande Golf set to support AJGA tournament at Stanford in 2024

This will be the second AJGA tournament Babygrande Golf sponsors

BRASELTON, Ga., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years of the AJGA Junior All-Star at Stanford, the event is set to be formally renamed to the Babygrande Stanford Junior All-Star following support from Babygrande Golf. The event will take place August 6-8, 2024, at Stanford Golf Course. The 54-hole stroke play event will host the top 12–15-year-olds from around the world.



Babygrande Golf sponsors junior and amateur golf tournaments with their mission to support the worldwide growth and development of junior golf. Babygrande Golf sponsored their first AJGA event, the Babygrande D.C. Classic in July of 2023 at East Potomac Golf Links in Washington D.C. The event hosted a welcome reception sponsored by the Outpost Foundation where local Coaches from Georgetown, George Mason, Maryland and Howard joined Jeff Champ and Damian Cosby to highlight future opportunities in golf.

"As title sponsor of an AJGA event at Stanford University, we will share in giving young players the opportunity to play an elite golf course, at an elite academic institution with a legacy of producing elite student athletes and attracting elite coaches." - Chuck Wilson, Chief Executive Officer Babygrande Global

The Babygrande Stanford Junior All-Star will mark the tenth time Stanford Golf Course has hosted the AJGA. Previous events include the 1993 Canon Cup (now known as the Wyndham Cup), the 2019 Swinging Skirts AJGA Invitational, the 2020 AJGA Girls Invitational at Stanford, the 2021 & 2022 AJGA Junior All-Star at Stanford, the 2021 & 2022 Mariah Stackhouse Girls Invitational, and the 2023 & 2024 Fortinet Girls Invitational.

“Hosting AJGA events at the Stanford University Golf Course holds true to our mission of growing the game through competitive golf on our university campus. The AJGA offers a first-class experience for all involved and we are excited to share our wonderful course with the world’s top junior golfers.” - Conrad Ray, Stanford Golf Course General Manager

Stanford Golf Course, designed by George C. Thomas and Billy Bell Jr., opened in 1930 and is owned and operated by Stanford University. In 2015, Golfweek rated Stanford the No. 6 college course in the country. By hosting this event at Stanford, it allows an opportunity for our members in the field to strengthen their skills and build status throughout the season.

"While our mission is to grow the game of golf, like Stanford, we also want to be a part of inspiring young athletes to pursue a high level of achievement on and off the golf course. Lastly, we look forward to creating a superior event experience involving the University and the local Palo Alto community while creating, distributing and amplifying superior content for others to enjoy around the world." - Chuck Wilson, Chief Executive Officer Babygrande Global

About Babygrande Golf

Babygrande Golf was founded to support the worldwide growth and development of junior, amateur and collegiate golf. It was launched in 2022 as a division of Babygrande Global, Inc., an American diversified corporation based in New York with holdings in the music, film, sports, media, and supercar industries. Since launch, Babygrande Golf has sponsored, produced and marketed content related to several high visibility junior tournaments such as the AJGA Golf Performance Center Junior at Salem Golf Club in Westchester, New York, The Mack Champ Invitational in Houston, Texas, and the Three Little Birds Memorial AJGA Open at the Piedmont Club in Haymarket, Virginia. The Babygrande D.C. Classic, which debuted in 2023 with the AJGA and the National Links Trust, will return in 2024 along with many other high-profile events that will be announced later this year.

