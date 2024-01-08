Detroit, Los Angeles Drive Demand for 2024 NFL Playoff Tickets, Says TicketSmarter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 NFL Playoff Schedule is set and the road to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., begins on Jan. 13. Seven teams from the AFC and seven from the NFC qualify for the playoffs. The top seed from each conference receives a first-round bye, automatically advancing to the Divisional Round and maintaining homefield advantage through the postseason.

NFL Playoff Teams

The Baltimore Ravens enter the NFL Playoffs as the No. 1 seed from the AFC. This is the Ravens’ first AFC North title since 2019. The Texans will host the Cleveland Browns in the first Wild Card matchup. Then, the Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins , and the Buffalo Bills will face the Pittsburgh Steelers . Kansas City secured its eighth consecutive AFC West title and has won the AFC Championship in three of the last four seasons.

The San Francisco 49ers captured the top seed in the NFC after winning the NFC West for the second straight season. The Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the other three divisions. The Cowboys will face the Green Bay Packers in their first game, the Lions will play the Los Angeles Rams and the Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. The Eagles are attempting to repeat their run to the NFC Championship a year ago.

NFL Playoff Ticket Prices

NFL Playoff ticket prices will largely depend on the importance of the matchup. For example, an early Wild Card Round game will be less expensive than a Divisional Round game. The Super Bowl is the most expensive game of the year with ticket prices often costing several thousand dollars for a single seat.

The Wild Card game in Detroit has the highest demand and highest ticket prices on the resale market. The Lions won their first NFC North title in 30 years, which is likely contributing to the excitement there. On the other hand, Kansas City is the least expensive game. The defending Super Bowl champions' sustained success and forecasted freezing temperatures create less urgency to purchase Kansas City Chiefs tickets .

Prices and availability as of Jan. 8. For up-to-date information visit the NFL Playoff tickets page on TicketSmarter.





2024 NFL Playoff Schedule

The NFL Wild Card Round starts Saturday, Jan. 13, and will run through Jan. 15. Winners will advance to the NFL Playoffs, starting Jan. 20 with the Divisional Round. The winners in each division will move into the Conference Championships on Jan. 28. The AFC champion and NFC champion will meet in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Saturday, Jan. 13

4:30 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

8 p.m. ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 14

1 p.m. ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

4:30 p.m. ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

8 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Monday, Jan. 15

8 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LVIII

Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium will host Super Bowl 58. It is home to the Las Vegas Raiders. The current average price of Super Bowl tickets on the resale market is $12,400, which is nearly $3,000 more than the 2023 average of $9,500 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It is a 31% increase.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is an online ticket marketplace and a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows.

TicketSmarter is a primary and secondary ticketing solution for events and high-profile venues across North America including more than 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments. TicketSmarter is also dedicated to giving back through contributions to charitable organizations.

To learn more about TicketSmarter, visit TicketSmarter.com , and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/196bc1ae-5fb7-40ff-a320-2733e2cd422b

Media Contact: Kathleen Gier TicketSmarter press@ticketsmarter.com (913) 231-2674