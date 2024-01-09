American 7s Football League® (A7FL) Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Creator Sports Network for 2024 Season

A7FL and Creator Sports Network Partner for the 2024 Football Season American 7s Football League Logo A7FL No Helmets, No Pads, Tackle Football

Explosive Audience Expansion: A7FL's Collaboration with Creator Sports Network Targets Gen Z and Millennials Using Established Creators Across Social Media

This collaboration affirms CSN's live sports social distribution model, which delivers the Gen-Zenial Audience a dynamic and interactive content experience. curated by CSN's digital creators” — Glenn Garland, Co-Founder of CSN

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American 7s Football League (A7FL) has forged a groundbreaking alliance with the innovative Creator Sports Network (CSN) for the league’s upcoming 2024 Spring football season. This Collaboration aims to cultivate and expand the league’s content creator ecosystem, catering to A7FL’s ever-growing base of 18 to 34-year-old fans.

Continuing its focused outreach to Gen Z and Millennials, the A7FL – now entering its 10th season – and CSN, which in the last year has worked with other top sports from ONE Fighting Championship to the English Premier League Clubs Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur, will curate a cohort of highly engaged creators with massive followings across multiple social platforms. These creators will co-stream multiple live A7FL games on Sundays to their personal social channels, engaging younger audiences through multiple "Manning Cast" style simulcasts, including unique camera angles and continuous interactive commentary.

In addition, the content creators will gain unprecedented access to the league in order to craft authentic, first-person content, including on-site, in-game videos that highlight their distinctive personalities, perspectives on the game and the electrifying A7FL fan experience. Top platforms for the creators' live streams include Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and Kick.

This pioneering partnership encompasses social media distribution, ad inventory rights, sponsorship sales, and exclusive access to unique A7FL X Creator merchandise collaborations.

"Sports consumption habits have evolved significantly, especially among younger fans,” commented David Isaacs, Ultimate Fighting Championship® Co-Founder and A7FL Advisory Board Chairman. “The A7FL is already a hit with this new generation of fans drawn to our in-your-face style and authenticity. Working with CSN, we’re committed to breaking away from traditional top-down fandom and instead empowering influential new voices to shape content that resonates with and engages their followers."

Co-founded by Glenn Garland and Barrick Prince, the CSN Creator Sports Network brings a wealth of experience. Glenn Garland, with CEO roles at Statement Advertising, Open Sky Entertainment, and Workhorse Advertising, boasts deep expertise in overseeing the development and global marketing of major theatricals, resulting in $3+ billion in sales. Meanwhile, Barrick Prince played a pivotal role in transforming Twitch's original sports streaming content and holds deep expertise in negotiating global media rights across various platforms, including Live Sport, TV, Digital, OTT, Gaming, and Esports. Both co-founders bring extensive experience in talent agency management and global media conglomerates.

“We're excited to unveil our partnership with the A7FL in anticipation of their monumental 10th Season. This collaboration affirms CSN's live sports social distribution model, which delivers the Gen-Zenial Audience a dynamic and interactive content experience curated by CSN's digital creators across diverse social media platforms," declared Glenn Garland, Co-Founder of CSN. "This season-long alliance is a testament to A7FL's dedication to engaging with the up-and-coming generation of young fans.”

The A7FL will begin its 10th season on March 24, 2024, with 10 divisions, 34 teams, 16 cities, and 1200+ athletes competing for a national championship.

ABOUT CREATOR SPORTS NETWORK:

Founded in April 2023, CSN Creator Sports Network is the only live sports network built intentionally to meet, serve, and monetize millions of Gen-Zennials where they are. We Deliver The Power of Live Sports Through the Credibility of Creators and our owned channels.. Through our innovative approach, we deliver live sports broadcasts on creators' existing social channels, ushering in a new era of immersive and interactive sports entertainment.

CSN Sizzle Reel

ABOUT THE AMERICAN 7s FOOTBALL LEAGUE:

Entering its 10th season, the American 7s Football League (A7FL) has grown to 10 divisions, 34 teams, 16 cities, and 1200+ athletes across the country by pioneering a familiar yet completely new format for America’s most popular sport: 7-on-7 football without helmets or hard-shell pads. The A7FL’s unique format retains the toughness that fans of all ages crave, while its unique gameplay delivers action-filled performances that generate tens of millions of views and attract a new, younger audience (more than 75% are 18-34). Founded in 2014 by CEO Sener Korkusuz and President Ryan DePaul, the Spring (March-July) league’s exciting new style has also attracted UFC® Co-Founder David Isaacs as Advisory Board Chair. The A7FL boasts over 850K social media followers and partnerships with DAZN, Caffeine.TV, beIN Sports, Stadium Sports, and WAVE.tv. To experience A7FL action, go to A7FL.tv, follow @a7fl on Instagram or email info@a7fl.com.

A7FL Sizzle Reel

A7FL Sizzle Reel