LANG REALTY KICKS OFF “CLEAN OUT YOUR CLOSET FOR A CAUSE” TO BENEFIT ACHIEVEMENT CENTERS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Clothing Drive to Run Throughout January

BOCA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty is proud to kick-off its inaugural “Clean Out Your Closet for a Cause” clothing drive, encouraging the community to donate pre-loved clothing and shoes throughout January (Get Organized Month). This initiative supports Achievement Centers for Children & Families by helping those in need while promoting a spirit of giving within the community.

“This holiday season, we chose to embark on a new initiative that we hope will allow us to make a greater impact on the lives of those in need in our community,” said Scott Agran, president of Lang Realty. “Our forgotten treasures can brighten lives. That neglected dress or dusty shoes could bring joy and solace to someone in need.”

Items can be brought to any Lang Realty office in Palm Beach County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For a list of locations, visit www.langrealty.com.

After the conclusion of the drive, Lang Realty agents will diligently sort through the donated items. To facilitate the delivery of the collected clothing and footwear to Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Lang is partnering with All My Sons Moving & Storage. The moving company will generously donate boxes and provide moving services, ensuring a seamless and efficient transfer of the donated items to those in need.

“Clean Out Your Closet for a Cause” is a Lang Cares effort. Lang Cares is Lang Realty’s community outreach initiative, formed to support local nonprofits that are already working hard with limited funding to feed food and secure families. The Lang Cares program provides resources to the local communities and encourages all of Lang Realty’s agents to make a difference in someone’s life today through donations of money, goods, services or even a donation of time in volunteering.

About the Achievement Centers for Children & Families:

The Achievement Center for Children & Families (ACCF) offers programs to benefit children and families on multiple levels to nurture healthy development including improving school readiness, combating food insecurity, preventing summer reading loss, and providing a safe, nurturing environment for out-of-school time. In times of crisis, ACCF programs and services provide critical support that positively changes the trajectory of the whole family.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

For more information on Lang Realty, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com.