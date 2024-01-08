Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 8-12, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Jan. 8-12, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 8

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association conference 

Location: Grand America 

MEDIA ACCESS

9:30 a.m. Host ‘Why We Serve: A Symposium on State and National Service’

Location: Delta Center 

MEDIA ACCESS

11 a.m. Service initiative announcement

Location: Delta Center

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

4:25 p.m. Speak at Utah Historical Society Awards

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Tuesday, Jan. 9 

9 a.m. Meet with university presidents 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

10:20 a.m. Host behavioral health licensing press conference 

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:30 a.m. Meet with PTA 

Location: Gold Room 

1:15 p.m. Meet with housing team 

Location: Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with cabinet 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

Wednesday, Jan. 10 

9:35 a.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services 

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol, Committee Room 445

1:15 p.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Shultz and President J. Stuart Adams 

Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, Jan. 11

8 a.m. Speak at What’s Up Down South conference 

Location: Dixie Convention Center   

MEDIA ACCESS 

8:30 a.m. Meet with county commissioners 

Location: Dixie Convention Center, St. George  

9:45 a.m. Visit Career and Technical High 

Loation: Career Tech High, St. George 

12:15 p.m. Speak at Iron County Home Builders Association

Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City 

1:40 p.m. Meet with Cedar City Mayor Garth Green 

Location: Cedar City

2:30 p.m. Tour Washington County reservoirs

Location: Washington County 

Friday, Jan. 12 

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Economic Outlook and Public Policy event 

Location: The Grand America Hotel 

9:55 a.m. Speak at Utah PTA Day 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10:15 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office 2024 Fellows 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:45 a.m. Meet with President Renaud Muselier, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region 

Location: Gold Room 

2:30 p.m. Media interviews 

Location: Gold Room 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Jan. 8-12, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 8

9:30 a.m. Host ‘Why We Serve: A Symposium on State and National Service’

Location: Delta Center 

MEDIA ACCESS

12 p.m. Symposium Conversation with Lt. Gov. Henderson and Students

Location: Delta Center

MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, Jan. 9 

10 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor of Federal Affairs

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 

10:30 a.m. Meeting with General Counsel

Locations: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Boards and Commission meeting

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:30 p.m. Meeting with the Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement Interim Executive Director, Donna Hall

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Pre-Legislative Cabinet meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

3:15 p.m. Cabinet Training

Location: Capitol Boardroom

Wednesday, Jan. 10 

1:15 p.m. Pre-legislative meeting with Speaker Mike Shultz and President J. Stuart Adams 

Location: Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Native American Caucus dinner

Location: Capitol Rotunda

Thursday, Jan. 11  

2 p.m. Emergency Management Administration Council meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

6 p.m. 100 Years of Film Gala

Location: Capitol Rotunda

Friday, Jan. 12 

9 a.m. Joint Tribal Coalition meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

