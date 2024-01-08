Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 8-12, 2024
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 8-12, 2024
Monday, Jan. 8
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association conference
Location: Grand America
MEDIA ACCESS
9:30 a.m. Host ‘Why We Serve: A Symposium on State and National Service’
Location: Delta Center
MEDIA ACCESS
11 a.m. Service initiative announcement
Location: Delta Center
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
4:25 p.m. Speak at Utah Historical Society Awards
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, Jan. 9
9 a.m. Meet with university presidents
Location: Kearns Mansion
10:20 a.m. Host behavioral health licensing press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Meet with PTA
Location: Gold Room
1:15 p.m. Meet with housing team
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Capitol Boardroom
Wednesday, Jan. 10
9:35 a.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Committee Room 445
1:15 p.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Shultz and President J. Stuart Adams
Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, Jan. 11
8 a.m. Speak at What’s Up Down South conference
Location: Dixie Convention Center
MEDIA ACCESS
8:30 a.m. Meet with county commissioners
Location: Dixie Convention Center, St. George
9:45 a.m. Visit Career and Technical High
Loation: Career Tech High, St. George
12:15 p.m. Speak at Iron County Home Builders Association
Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City
1:40 p.m. Meet with Cedar City Mayor Garth Green
Location: Cedar City
2:30 p.m. Tour Washington County reservoirs
Location: Washington County
Friday, Jan. 12
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Economic Outlook and Public Policy event
Location: The Grand America Hotel
9:55 a.m. Speak at Utah PTA Day
Location: Virtual meeting
10:15 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office 2024 Fellows
Location: Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Meet with President Renaud Muselier, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region
Location: Gold Room
2:30 p.m. Media interviews
Location: Gold Room
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 8-12, 2024
Monday, Jan. 8
9:30 a.m. Host ‘Why We Serve: A Symposium on State and National Service’
Location: Delta Center
MEDIA ACCESS
12 p.m. Symposium Conversation with Lt. Gov. Henderson and Students
Location: Delta Center
MEDIA ACCESS
Tuesday, Jan. 9
10 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor of Federal Affairs
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meeting with General Counsel
Locations: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Boards and Commission meeting
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meeting with the Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement Interim Executive Director, Donna Hall
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Pre-Legislative Cabinet meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
3:15 p.m. Cabinet Training
Location: Capitol Boardroom
Wednesday, Jan. 10
1:15 p.m. Pre-legislative meeting with Speaker Mike Shultz and President J. Stuart Adams
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Native American Caucus dinner
Location: Capitol Rotunda
Thursday, Jan. 11
2 p.m. Emergency Management Administration Council meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
6 p.m. 100 Years of Film Gala
Location: Capitol Rotunda
Friday, Jan. 12
9 a.m. Joint Tribal Coalition meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
