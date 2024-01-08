Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Size to be Worth USD 12.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.5%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Enhancing MBR system efficiency through improved membrane design, process optimization, and energy-saving initiatives for increased effectiveness.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems is estimated to reach US$ 12.7 billion by the end of 2031. Increased emphasis on circular economy models pushes MBR adoption as a crucial component in resource recovery from wastewater, promoting sustainable practices and reducing environmental impact.

Growing concerns regarding climate change and extreme weather events drive the integration of MBR systems into resilience planning for water and wastewater infrastructure, ensuring reliable operations during crises. The shift toward decentralized wastewater treatment systems, driven by urban planning strategies and remote-area developments, escalates the demand for MBR solutions due to their scalability and efficiency.

Renewed focus on upgrading aging wastewater treatment facilities globally leads to the integration of MBR systems, enhancing efficiency and capacity without the need for significant infrastructure overhauls. Rising concerns about microplastics in water sources increase the importance of MBR systems in removing microplastics during treatment, driving research and demand for improved filtration capabilities.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Industrial wastewater treatment emerges as the leading application segment in the Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems market globally.

Hollow fiber membrane types lead the Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems market due to their efficiency and widespread application versatility.

Submerged configuration dominates the Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems market due to its efficiency and compact design for wastewater treatment.

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing mandates for wastewater treatment drive MBR system adoption, complying with stringent discharge standards and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Rapid urban expansion and industrial growth propel the demand for efficient MBR systems, addressing escalating wastewater volumes and pollution.

Ongoing innovations in membrane technology and system efficiency enhance MBR performance, optimizing treatment processes and reducing operational costs.

Rising concerns about water scarcity globally elevate the significance of MBR systems in reclaiming and recycling water resources sustainably.

Diversification of MBR applications beyond traditional sectors like municipal wastewater towards industrial and commercial use, expanding market opportunities and driving innovation.

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market: Regional Profile

North America stands at the forefront of MBR system adoption , particularly in the United States, driven by stringent environmental norms and a focus on advanced wastewater treatment. Companies like Evoqua Water Technologies and SUEZ lead innovation, offering high-performance MBR solutions for municipal and industrial sectors.

, particularly in the United States, driven by stringent environmental norms and a focus on advanced wastewater treatment. Companies like Evoqua Water Technologies and SUEZ lead innovation, offering high-performance MBR solutions for municipal and industrial sectors. In Europe , countries like Germany and the United Kingdom showcase a mature MBR market, emphasizing sustainability and water resource management. Key players such as Kubota Corporation and X-Flow (Pentair) contribute advanced membrane technology, meeting strict regulatory standards and fostering eco-conscious practices.

, countries like Germany and the United Kingdom showcase a mature MBR market, emphasizing sustainability and water resource management. Key players such as Kubota Corporation and X-Flow (Pentair) contribute advanced membrane technology, meeting strict regulatory standards and fostering eco-conscious practices. The Asia Pacific region demonstrates rapid growth potential, especially in China and Japan, fueled by increasing urbanization and stringent wastewater discharge regulations. Local players like Beijing Origin Water Technology and Mitsubishi Chemicals cater to this demand with cost-effective MBR solutions, contributing to the region's wastewater treatment advancements.

Product Portfolio

Asahi Kasei offers a diverse product portfolio encompassing materials, homes, and healthcare. From innovative fibers and plastics to cutting-edge pharmaceuticals and electronic devices, their range emphasizes sustainable solutions, technological excellence, and contributions to society's well-being.

offers a diverse product portfolio encompassing materials, homes, and healthcare. From innovative fibers and plastics to cutting-edge pharmaceuticals and electronic devices, their range emphasizes sustainable solutions, technological excellence, and contributions to society's well-being. Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. specializes in advanced materials and products. Their portfolio spans carbon fibers, composites, acrylic resins, and performance plastics, catering to diverse industries worldwide with a commitment to innovation and quality.

specializes in advanced materials and products. Their portfolio spans carbon fibers, composites, acrylic resins, and performance plastics, catering to diverse industries worldwide with a commitment to innovation and quality. Toray Industries, Inc. is a global leader in high-performance materials. Their product portfolio includes carbon fibers, textiles, films, and specialty chemicals, embodying innovation, superior quality, and a commitment to addressing diverse market needs with cutting-edge solutions.

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market presents a competitive landscape marked by key players such as Evoqua Water Technologies, SUEZ, and Kubota Corporation, renowned for advanced MBR technology. These industry leaders offer efficient wastewater treatment solutions, emphasizing innovation and reliability.

Emerging contenders like Toray Industries and Pentair drive market growth through novel membrane designs and system integrations. Regional players in Asia-Pacific, including Beijing Origin Water Technology and Mitsubishi Chemicals, contribute with localized expertise and cost-effective solutions.

Intense competition drives continuous advancements, expanding applications in municipal and industrial sectors. The market’s dynamism fosters innovation, ensuring a diverse range of high-performance MBR systems catering to global wastewater treatment demands. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies/Siemens Water Technologies

Kubota Membrane Europe Ltd.

Tianjin MOTIMO Membrane Technology Ltd. (MOTIMO)

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

GLV Group (GLV Inc.)/Ovivo Water

GE Water and Process Technologies

Beijing Origin Water Technology Co. Ltd.

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market: Key Segments

By Application

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

By Product Type

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Multi-tubular

By Configuration

Submerged

Side Stream

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

