Recursion Unveils LOWE Drug Discovery Software at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery, today presented a demonstration of LOWE (Large Language Model-Orchestrated Workflow Engine), its new software designed to perform complex drug discovery tasks using a natural language interface. LOWE is powered by Recursion’s proprietary biological and chemical data and can orchestrate experiments using Recursion’s automated wet laboratories, unleashing the power of the Recursion Operating System in an easy-to-use tool.

“Recursion has spent the last 10 years building one of the world’s largest biological and chemical datasets, along with automated wet-lab and dry-lab tools that empower our scientists to move quickly to decode biology to discover and rapidly advance promising programs,” said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Recursion. “For the first time, we’ve taught Large Language Models to use many of Recursion’s tools and data in the same way an expert scientist would, but much more simply and in a more scalable way. LOWE provides an exciting glimpse into what we believe the future of drug discovery will look like – a first step towards the development of autonomous ‘AI scientists’ for therapeutic discovery.”

Chris Gibson unveiled LOWE during Recursion’s presentation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. On Wednesday, January 10, Recursion and NVIDIA will co-host an invite-only event featuring an exciting lineup of speakers and additional software demonstrations of LOWE. Speakers at the event will include Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, Martin Chavez, Partner and Vice Chairman at Sixth Street Capital and Chairman of Recursion, Aviv Regev, Head and Executive Vice President of Research and Early Development at Genentech, Scott Gottlieb, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and Amy Abernethy, President of Product Development and Chief Medical Officer at Verily.

LOWE was developed at Valence Labs, Recursion’s AI research engine, following Recursion’s acquisition of Valence Discovery in May 2023. LOWE represents one of several initiatives Valence is pioneering to advance the future of AI-enabled scientific discovery, which includes the development of:

Foundation models that accurately represent or simulate the biological and chemical worlds of drug discovery Inference engines and active learners to formulate hypotheses and learn from results Orchestration and reasoning systems like LOWE that can design and execute experiments for hypothesis testing

About Recursion

Recursion is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously expands one of the world’s largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montréal and the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at www.Recursion.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Valence Labs

Valence Labs, formerly Valence Discovery, is a company industrializing scientific discovery to radically improve lives. With roots at Mila and mentorship from Yoshua Bengio, the company is dedicated to advancing deep learning in drug discovery, delivering impactful research and transformative technology, and embracing open-source and open-science knowledge sharing with the machine learning community.

Having bested industry giants in machine learning competitions and after gaining a deeper understanding of drug discovery intricacies, they teamed up with Recursion to combine Valence’s models with Recursion’s fit-for-purpose datasets to make better predictions and choose better experiments with a lower failure rate, at greater speed, and at a lesser cost. Combining the intellectual freedom of academia with the resources and stability of industry, Valence Labs takes a long-term view on technology development: acting boldly, leaning into risks, embracing failure, and ultimately trading incremental improvements for the breakthrough advances they hope will redefine the field. Learn more at www.ValenceLabs.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

