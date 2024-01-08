Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,576 in the last 365 days.

Verizon executives reveal near-future advanced technology use cases in the public sector at EDGE24

WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its sponsorship of EDGE24@CES, Verizon sent multiple prominent public sector executives — including Michael Adams, Lamont Copeland, Jimmy English and Bryan Schromsky — to participate in the conference’s “Executive Roundtables,” a days-long series of state-of-the-art multimedia presentations, “live” remote demonstrations and roundtable discussions. Michael Adams, Associate Vice President, Federal Civilian Business, delivered opening remarks.

“Verizon is a preeminent partner to federal and public sector departments and agencies,” said Adams. “Some of our relationships in the public sector span decades, which speaks to our reliability and trustworthiness in a sector that prioritizes security and discretion. We have secured more than $1 billion in contract value in the last two years, which confirms our customers’ enduring belief in our solutions and our counsel. Verizon combines a proven track record and deep domain knowledge with an inspiring vision of the future.”

Lamont Copeland, Senior Director, Federal Solutions Architecture, advocated a holistic approach to cybersecurity that addresses the unique challenges at every layer, from the cloud to the edge. Bryan Schromsky, Managing Partner, 5G Public Sector, and Jimmy English, Senior Director, Federal Public Safety, discussed how 5G in government will have a positive impact on agencies and their efforts to serve customers.

EDGE24@CES is a hands-on, interactive event, limited to 400 senior professionals from U.S. federal, state and local, U.S./NATO partner nations, regulated industries and tech innovators.

EDGE24@CES takes place at the Palms Resort Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 6 to January 9.

For more information on Verizon’s work across the Public Sector, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/solutions/public-sector/

Media Contact:

Geoffrey Basye
202-748-1882
geoffrey.basye@verizon.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Verizon executives reveal near-future advanced technology use cases in the public sector at EDGE24

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more