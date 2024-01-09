Submit Release
Love to Play in LA Save On Entertainment and Never Pay for a Good Time Again

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheSweetestGigs.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn $2500 Entertainment Gift Card and Play in LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps company find professionals, generates proceeds to fund kids program; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with $2500 Gift Card.

Tired of inflation getting in The Way of Your FUN; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. And never pay for a GOOD Time Again!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs; and funds work program for kids 'The Sweetest Gigs.'

It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500 Entertainment Gift Card (for amusement parks, movies, or Sports/Music/Theatre tickets).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Your referrals help us fund our kids' work programs; and we appreciate your help by rewarding the sweetest experiences to Play in LA and Party for Good!"

The Foodie Games; are L.A.'s Sweetest especially curated culinary and dining experiences for discerning aficionados...Who Love to Do Good and Party for Good.

Participate In Recruiting for Good's Sweet Referral Program; we share proceeds to fund The Sweetest Work Programs for Talented Kids (The Sweetest Gigs) and Reward The Foodie Games 12 Months of Fun to Share with Favorite Plus One. Discover and experience LA's Best; cooking classes, menu tasting experiences (at Michelin Star Restaurants), pop-up restaurants, prix fix menus, and party at LA's Sweetest Wine and Food Event to learn more visit www.TheFoodieGames.com

Join Us to Celebrate LA's Sweetest and Most Talented Chefs!

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com

How to Invest in Employees and Retain The for Good?
The Sweetest Benefits; companies that love to retain their employees always are looking out for their best interest. Recruiting for Good loves to serve like-valued companies. Retain Recruiting for Good for search, and a portion of our placement fees will fund The Sweetest Gigs program just for your employees; or you can retain our staffing agency on a consulting basis to create and manage the sweet kids' work program. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestBenefits.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
LooksandBooks works on The Sweetest Gigs and completed the sweetest review of STK Steak

