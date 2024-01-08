Submit Release
Contest for Georgian media on food safety standards – prizes up to €750

The Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG) has launched a competition to identify the best media works on food safety issues. The competition is being held as part of the EU-support project ‘Increased Agricultural Practices and Consumer Awareness’.

Journalists can submit a video or audio material or an article to the contest. The material may focus on information to help consumers better protect themselves from food hazards, government activities in this area, a systemic food safety problem, or a specific case of a food safety violation.

It is also desirable to reflect in the material how the European Union contributes to the improvement of the food safety situation in Georgia and how Georgia’s rapprochement with the EU will affect the situation.

The winners of the competition will receive cash prizes of €750.

The deadline for applications is 14 March.

