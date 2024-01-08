ZMINA.Rebuilding: grants up to €60,000 for cultural or creative projects on Ukraine’s recovery

ZMINA.Rebuilding, a project to support Ukrainian artists and cultural organisations within the framework of the Creative Europe programme, is offering grants up to €60,000 for a cultural or creative project that will start a dialogue about the recovery of Ukraine.

The artists can create a play about Ukrainian refugees abroad, film the life of de-occupied cities or hold a participatory workshop on designing cities of the future. You will have half a year to implement your idea in Ukraine.

The call is open for Ukrainian artists and cultural activists with more than two years of experience in the field of culture and creative industries and living in Ukraine or abroad. Ukrainian public organisations, cultural institutions and local self-government bodies with more than two years of experience in culture and creative industries, located in Ukraine, are also eligible to apply.

The deadline for applications (via IZOLYATSIA online platform) is 7 February. The language of the application is Ukrainian.

The ZMINA.Rebuilding project is managed by a Ukrainian foundation, IZOLYATSIA, in cooperation with Malý Berlín (Slovakia) and Trans Europe Halles (Sweden) with the financial support of the EU.

