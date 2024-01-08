DUNLAP BENNETT & LUDWIG STRENGTHENS NATIONWIDE PRESENCE WITH THE ADDITION OF PARTNER H. SCOTT JOHNSON JR.
Scott's depth of expertise and impressive track record in corporate and employment law testifies to his professional excellence and commitment to the legal field.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the latest expansion of its nationwide reach with the addition of Partner H. Scott Johnson, Jr. to its esteemed team. Johnson’s expertise and exceptional legal acumen make him a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.
Mr. Johnson’s practice focuses on corporate and employment law. He maintains an active practice representing businesses on a broad range of corporate matters. Frequently serving in the capacity of an “outside general counsel,” Scott provides day-to-day legal advice to businesses on core corporate issues including formation and organization, contracts and transactions, government contracts, and risk management.
In addition to his corporate practice, Scott regularly advises senior management and human resources professionals on all aspects of the employer-employee relationship, including complying with federal and state employment laws, formulating and implementing company policies, drafting and negotiating employment-related agreements (e.g., employment agreements, separation agreements, severance agreements, etc.), training, and conducting investigations into workplace complaints.
Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner at DBL stated, “Scott's depth of expertise and impressive track record in corporate and employment law testifies to his professional excellence and commitment to the legal field. He will be an integral part of our team in the Tysons Corner, Virginia office, where his extensive knowledge and experience will significantly augment our Employment and Corporate law teams. We are confident that Scott's contributions will be instrumental in furthering our firm's commitment to providing outstanding legal services to our clients and will fortify our position at the forefront of the legal industry.”
Scott is also well-regarded for his litigation practice, where he has represented businesses in administrative actions as well as cases before state, federal, and appellate courts throughout the United States. Scott’s litigation experience includes obtaining dismissals on behalf of several Fortune 500 companies on employment and commercial litigation claims.
“I am very excited to join DBL’s nationally recognized corporate practice,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working with a talented team of well-respected attorneys and having the opportunity to leverage my employment law and corporate background in furtherance of delivering exceptional legal services to businesses in the metropolitan Washington, DC area.”
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally. By adding Partner Scott Johnson to their roster, DBL fortifies its capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading provider of legal representation across various practice areas.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
