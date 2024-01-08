Superstaff Revolutionizes Outsourcing with New State-of-the-Art Center in Clark, Philippines
Complementing its plans for further global expansion, SuperStaff opened its third BPO facility in Clark, Pampanga.
We strive to offer our people the best medical, vacation, and compensation packages, and this new center will ensure our employees receive the same quality of treatment as our clients.”CLARK, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperStaff - a leading provider of outsourced back office and call center services - recently announced the opening of its latest state-of-the-art outsourcing center in Clark, Philippines. This new facility marks Superstaff’s fifth Philippine venture in three years and the second global opening this year, following the recent expansion in Medellin, Colombia.
The new Clark center is an embodiment of revolutionary outsourcing. Equipped with cutting-edge information security technology and a full suite of work-life balance amenities (including sleeping accommodations, gaming rooms, gyms, and spacious eating halls) the center has built an unparalleled work environment for employees.
Strategic Location and Cost-Effectiveness
Clark, Pampanga has long been recognized for its sizeable pool of technical talent and high-quality educational institutions.
“This city represents the future of outsourcing in Asia Pacific, with its skilled technical professionals, making it ideal for our newest call center,” says Superstaff CEO Matthew Narciso. The location choice is also a strategic cost-saving measure. “Our expansion into Clark is a win for clients globally. The region's favorable business environment significantly reduces operational costs, boosting our clients’ global competitiveness,” Narciso adds.
Enhancing Quality of Life and Global Expansion Synergy
Superstaff’s commitment to their employees’ well-being is evident in their approach to forming a community rather than just a workplace.
“With facilities like gaming rooms and gyms, we ensure a high quality of life for our employees, crucial for a motivated, productive workforce,” states Narciso. Furthermore, the Clark center aligns with Superstaff’s expansions, like in Medellin, Colombia, tapping into sectors like AI, biopharmaceuticals, telemedicine, and logistics.
Narciso emphasizes: “This strategic alignment positions Superstaff as a versatile player in the global outsourcing arena.”
Operational Advantages for Clients
The Clark center is designed to revolutionize client support, catering to various enterprises.
“Our focus on advanced security standards and state-of-the-art facilities enables clients to reduce overhead, minimize attrition, and shorten hiring timelines. This approach aligns with the company's mission to accelerate expansion and efficiency as we head into 2024.”
Supporting Industry Growth and Creating a Win-Win Scenario
Superstaff’s expansion in Clark contributes to the company’s growth and significantly to the industries it serves.
“Our approach in sectors like AI, logistics, telemedicine, and biopharmaceuticals makes us a key supporter of these industries' rapid development,” Narciso adds.
With this, the company emphasizes the creation of a win-win situation for all involved, stating that “the centers in the Philippines and Colombia are designed to offer economic and manpower advantages to our clients while ensuring the best possible treatment for our employees, in line with our commitment to offer excellent medical, vacation, and compensation packages.”
About Superstaff
SuperStaff, an outsourcing firm providing offshore back office and call center services, has been at the forefront of the industry, catering to a global portfolio of clients from sectors like pharmaceuticals, logistics, artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and online technologies. With a commitment to reducing costs, tapping global talent, and reducing attrition and hiring timelines, Superstaff continues to advance these industries' capabilities.
