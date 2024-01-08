Learn about birds at MDC’s free programs Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Learn about wild birds, especially woodpeckers, at Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free programs scheduled for Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Winter is a good time to watch birds whether at back yard feeders or during hikes afield. Learning about their variety and habits makes watching birds more fun.

The Gorman Discovery Center staff will offer a Crazy Cool Birds program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. This walk-in program for all ages does not require registration. Staff with have displays about birds and naturalists will be on hand to talk about them. Birds will also be visiting the various feeders set up in the outdoor courtyard, and MDC has identification books and binoculars available for use.

A Woodpeckers of Missouri program will be offered in two sessions. The first is from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 20, and will feature guest speakers Dana Ripper, director and co-founder of the Missouri River Bird Observatory, and Tessa Poolman, the Observatory’s community conservation educator. They will talk about the state’s seven woodpecker species, how they contribute to a healthy ecology, and how people can support them. The program will cover woodpecker identification and their distinctive markings, their communication behavior, and their favored habitats. This program is designed for ages 14 and older. Registration is not required.

Woodpeckers for Missouri Part II will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. Susie Harris, MDC naturalist, will talk about how to support woodpecker species by providing places for them to feed and nest. Topics such as planting native fruit and nut trees or shrubs will be covered. Participants will get to build a woodpecker feeder to take home, one per family. This session is open to all ages. Registration is not required.

The Gorman Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave., east of the Country Club Plaza. For more information, call 816-759-7300, or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.