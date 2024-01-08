CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: BYRON ALLEN’S THE GRIO LAUNCHES 2ND ANNUAL THE GRIO HEROES’ INITIATIVE
TheGrio Heroes initiative, starts January 8, 2024, via the platform’s website. Submissions will be accepted through February 9, 2024.
— Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group
TheGrio Heroes are about the everyday heroes dedicated to the community and the culture. Some have been working unheralded for years and others are emerging. They all share a determination to impact our communities and humanity significantly. TheGrio Heroes have demonstrated outstanding goodwill and achievements for the benefit and welfare of our communities, leading by example through service and finding solutions with compassion, dedication, and determination. In 2023, co-founder and co-director of Forward Justice, Daryl V. Atkinson, won the inaugural award. Atkinson leads the advocacy-focused law, policy and strategy center to synergize community activism with the litigation, public policy, and scholarship necessary to secure rights for current and former incarcerated people.
“We are committed to shining a spotlight on people whose actions speak louder than words,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of theGrio parent company, Allen Media Group. “We celebrate unsung heroes whose stories inspire and uplift our society and significantly impact humanity for the greater good.”
“There are many people who should be nominated and deserve recognition,” said Geraldine Moriba, SVP, News, Entertainment and Empowerment, theGrio. “I am thrilled we have the opportunity to honor those heroes in our local communities with unwavering commitment to positive change. Their steadfastness and resilience transforms lives.”
Everyone is encouraged to nominate heroes of African-American descent whose accomplishments occurred or continued in 2023. More information about theGrio Heroes, including descriptions of categories and frequently asked questions can be found here: https://thegrio.com/heroes. Keeping in mind community impact, innovation and influence, an editorial committee at theGrio will conduct the evaluations and make a final decision of ten winners. The list of theGrio Heroes for 2024 will be announced in April 2024.
About theGrio
TheGrio is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front line who inspire us every day, and to fresh perspectives who buck convention because there’s more than one way to be Black. We are the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, food and fitness, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything in between that matters to us.
In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, which features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and has more than 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio Television Network is available nationwide via Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Cox, DISH, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, and DirecTV Stream as well as via mobile apps Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and AppleTV.
Mitch Messinger
MARC Global Communications
+1 818-601-6661
mitchell@marcglobalcommunications.com