Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market size to increase by USD 364.55 billion between 2022 -2027 | The increasing demand for AR and VR technology drives the market growth - Technavio

The market size is projected to increase by USD 364.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 52.37% during the forecast period. According to the report, APAC is projected to grow at 35% from 2022 - 2027.

New York, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent Technavio report titled Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, it is projected that the market size will to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

What is the projected size of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in the next five years?

The market size is projected to increase by USD 364.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 52.37% during the forecast period. According to the report, APAC is projected to grow at 35% from 2022 - 2027. Buy the full report

What is the factor that drives the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market growth?

The augmented reality and virtual reality market experiences growth driven by escalating demands for AR and VR technology. This rise is driven by various factors, including Gesture Tracking, Mixed Reality (MR), Extended Reality (XR), Spatial Computing, and Virtual Worlds. Augmented Reality SDKs (Software Development Kits) and Virtual Reality Gaming also contribute significantly. Moreover, the integration of Edge Computing for AR/VR amplifies accessibility, enhancing user experiences and expanding the market's reach.

Download the sample report here

What are the emerging trends of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?

The leading trend in the augmented reality and virtual reality market is from the increased investor funding in startup AR and VR companies. This rise primarily supports advancements in Enterprise Training Solutions, Healthcare Simulation, Retail Visualization and Real Estate Visualization, Education, and Training sectors. Additionally, Social VR Platforms, Content Creation Tools, and the development of Wearable AR Devices and Mobile AR Applications are gaining momentum, boosting market growth, and innovation.

What are the challenges faced by the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?

The augmented reality and virtual reality market face hurdles due to risks tied to AR and VR applications, potentially hindering growth. Challenges encompass concerns over AR Cloud, VR Haptics, precise Location tracking, and 3D Reconstruction. Moreover, issues surrounding Virtual Event Platforms, Simulation Software, AR Advertising, integration with Consumer Electronics, and ensuring seamless G Connectivity are significant challenges, demanding comprehensive solutions to foster market expansion and stability.

How is the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market segmented?

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer and enterprise), technology (AR and VR), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

How is the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market segmented by Technology?

During the forecast period, there is a significant increase in market share for the AR segment. AR finds extensive applications across various fields, boosting its demand. Multiple companies produce AR hardware like headsets, smart glasses, and lenses. The growing popularity of AR spans industries such as enterprise, retail, healthcare, media, entertainment, and education. Industries use AR to streamline processes, training, troubleshooting, advertising, marketing, and entertainment. The rising adoption of AR across different sectors is expected to drive the AR segment's growth.

Who are the key players in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?

Companies like Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Alphabet Inc. are major players in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market. For more information on companies or their offerings, download the sample report

According to Technavio’s analysis, the AR and VR market is expected for significant growth driven by increasing demand, technological advancements, expanding application areas, and substantial investments. Addressing challenges related to security and privacy concerns will be crucial for sustained market expansion.

For a comprehensive understanding and detailed insights, download the sample report here

Related Reports:

AR VR Smart Glasses Market: The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) smart glasses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,297.59 million.

Virtual Reality (VR) Market: The Virtual Reality (VR) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 181,340.96 million.

About US



Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Attachment

Contact Technavio Research Jesse Maida Media & Marketing Executive US: +1 844 364 1100 UK: +44 203 893 3200 Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/