Coffee Pods And Capsules Market size to increase by USD 9.46 billion from 2022 - 2027| Convenience in using coffee pods to drive the market growth - Technavio

The Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is driven by the convenience of using coffee pods. This trend is driven by a growing preference for hassle-free brewing experiences.

New York, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent Technavio report titled Coffee Pods and Capsules market, it is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

What is the projected size of the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market in the next five years?

The market size is projected to increase by USD 9.46 billion, at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2022 - 2027. It is revealed that Europe is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market. Download the sample report here

What is the factor that drives the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market growth?

The Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is driven by the convenience of using coffee pods. This trend is driven by a growing preference for hassle-free brewing experiences. Featuring Arabica Beans and Robusta Beans, often in Nespresso or Keurig K formats, these pods cater to various tastes, including Organic coffee, Specialty coffee, and third-wave coffee enthusiasts. Offering diverse Coffee Blends, these pods encourage Home Brewing, reshaping the coffee consumption landscape. Buy the full report

How is the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market segmented by region?

The expansion of household spending on food and beverages in Europe, accompanied by continuous product introductions, is expected to boost the advancement of the coffee pods and capsules market within Europe. Moreover, supermarkets and hypermarkets stand out as the principal distribution channels for coffee pods, particularly favored in Europe's urban areas. As per Eurostat data from 2019, household expenditure on food and beverages in the EU accounted for 13.2% of the total consumption expenditure. These dynamics are projected to be key drivers driving the growth of the coffee pods and capsules market in Europe between 2022 - 2027.

What are the emerging trends in the Coffee Pods And Capsules Market?

An evolving trend in the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is the integration of cutting-edge technology and inventive packaging. This trend encompasses Espresso Capsules, Biodegradable Capsules, and a nod toward Barista Culture with diverse Flavored Capsules. The rise of Reusable Capsules aligns with sustainability efforts, supported by Pod Recycling Programs. Additionally, advancements like Smart Coffee Machines and innovations catering to Cold Brew options signify the market's commitment to adaptability and enhanced consumer experiences.

What are the challenges faced by the Coffee Pods And Capsules Market?

The Coffee Pods and Capsules Market confronts obstacles such as the elevated cost of products, paving the way for cheaper alternatives. Despite embodying Fair Trade Certification and Sustainable Farming practices like Direct Trade, the high pricing dissuades some consumers. Moreover, aspects like Decaffeination, Milk Alternatives, and Coffee Subscriptions with detailed Tasting Notes, along with seasonal varieties, often compete with the market's higher pricing. This challenge persists despite efforts by Coffee Farming Cooperatives to offer quality at affordable rates.

How is the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market segmented?

The market is segmented by Product (capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods, foil, and paper-wrapped coffee pods), Type (coffee capsules and coffee pods), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

How is the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Segmented by Product?

The capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods segment is projected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Coffee capsules, similar to coffee pods, consist of pre-packaged, precisely measured coffee doses enclosed in a capsule, typically requiring disposal after a single use. These capsules feature a foil top and are crafted from aluminum or plastic materials. The growing demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages has notably boosted consumer acceptance of coffee capsules, thereby contributing to the expected expansion of this segment during the forecast period.

Who are the major market players in the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market?

Companies like J.M Smucker Co., Nestle SA., and Starbucks Corp., are major players in the Coffee Pods And Capsules Market.

According to Technavio’s Analysis, The Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is driven by factors such as convenience, technological innovations, and evolving consumer preferences. This market's growth is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-use packaged beverages, especially in North America and Europe. However, challenges persist, notably the pricing dynamics and the availability of more economical alternatives in certain regions, which necessitate strategic pricing adjustments to attract consumers in developing economies.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies in coffee pods and capsules market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Related Reports:

Roast and Ground Coffee Market: The global roast and ground coffee market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27.84 billion.

Coffee Machine Market: The coffee machine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,728.19 million.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Attachment

Contact Technavio Research Jesse Maida Media & Marketing Executive US: +1 844 364 1100 UK: +44 203 893 3200 Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/