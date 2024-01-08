ScribeAmerica to Showcase Full Suite of Veterinary Scribe Solutions at the 2024 Veterinary Meeting & Expo in Orlando
ScribeAmerica will exhibit at the premier veterinary conference at booth #2060
Veterinary scribes can unlock the potential of every practice, regardless of size, and we are excited to showcase that impact, as well as our full range of services, in Orlando later this month.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScribeAmerica, a leading provider of veterinary scribe solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the VMX 2024 trade show, taking place from January 13th to 17th, 2024, at booth #2060. The event, held in Orlando, Florida, will serve as a platform for ScribeAmerica to highlight its innovative in-person, virtual, and AI-driven veterinary scribe services.
With a commitment to enhancing the efficiency and productivity of veterinary practices, ScribeAmerica offers comprehensive solutions that cater to practices of all sizes. By leveraging the expertise of highly trained scribes, veterinary professionals can focus on delivering exceptional care to their patients while streamlining administrative tasks.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the vet community at VMX again this year," said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeAmerica. "Veterinary scribes can unlock the potential of every practice, regardless of size, and we are excited to showcase that impact, as well as our full range of services, in Orlando later this month."
At booth #2060, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about ScribeAmerica's tailored scribe solutions and witness firsthand how these services can revolutionize their practices. Whether it's in-person scribes providing real-time documentation support, virtual scribes offering remote assistance, or AI-driven solutions automating administrative tasks, ScribeAmerica's offerings are designed to optimize workflow and improve patient care.
VMX 2024 is one of the largest veterinary conferences in the world, attracting professionals from various specialties and disciplines. ScribeAmerica's presence at the event underscores its commitment to advancing the field of veterinary medicine through innovative scribe solutions.
To schedule a meeting with the ScribeAmerica team or to learn more about their veterinary scribe services, visit booth #2060 at VMX 2024 or visit www.scribeamerica.com.
About ScribeAmerica:
ScribeAmerica is the leading scribe solutions company providing in-person, telehealth, and Ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers across specialties. With more than 3,500 clients in 50 states, ScribeAmerica serves emergency departments, health systems, outpatient, veterinary clinics, and more. As an industry leader, ScribeAmerica pairs more than 20 years of industry experience with cutting-edge technology to continually innovate unique, personalized solutions that help its partners focus on what matters most.
Zach Walsh
ScribeAmerica
+1 954-228-7765
zach.walsh@scribeamerica.com
