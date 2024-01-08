Distinguished Panel to Host Virtual Discussion COP28 Outcomes and Their Impact on the Energy Sector
Argus Media, ZE PowerGroup Inc., and Alessandro Vitelli to Host Virtual Panel Discussion on COP28 Outcomes and Their Impact on the Energy SectorRICHMOND, BC, CANADA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argus Media, ZE PowerGroup Inc., and esteemed independent carbon reporter Alessandro Vitelli are pleased to announce a compelling virtual panel discussion on January 24, 2024 focusing on the far-reaching implications of the decisions made at 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). The event will take place from 7:00 am to 8:00 am PT (10:00 am EST | 3:00 pm GMT).
The UN Climate Change conferences, known as COPs, function as the predominant global multilateral forums dedicated to addressing climate change. These conferences play a crucial role in fostering global collaboration to tackle the urgent climate crisis. Among their primary goals are to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, assist vulnerable communities in adapting to the impacts of climate change, and work towards achieving net-zero emissions by the year 2050.
COP28 witnessed global collaboration among nations striving to reshape the climate agenda in alignment with the objectives outlined at COP21. As industry leaders and experts convene for our insightful webinar later this month, attendees will gain profound insights into the critical outcomes, transformative changes, and invaluable perspectives emerging from this pivotal conference.
The distinguished panelists for this event include:
- Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup Inc.: Aiman brings over three decades of experience in the energy and commodities sectors, offering extensive insights into global market complexities and effective corporate strategies. ZE PowerGroup is renowned for its innovative ZEMA™ enterprise software, catering to data management, advanced analytics, and machine learning solutions for key industry challenges.
- Alessandro Vitelli, Independent Reporter, European Carbon and Energy: With nearly 20 years of expertise in climate and energy policy, Alessandro is a seasoned reporter and columnist. His comprehensive coverage spans international climate processes, carbon markets, and the evolution of various emission trading systems worldwide.
- Georgia Gratton, Senior Reporter, London News Des, Argus Media: Georgia is an integral part of Argus Media's climate and energy transition coverage. Her in-depth reporting encompasses crucial aspects of climate-related legislation, renewable energy, and the intersection of climate issues with geopolitics.
This virtual panel discussion will offer an informal yet insightful exploration of the events that unfolded during the two weeks at COP28. The discussion aims to shed light on the profound impacts these developments will have on specific markets and organizations within the energy sector.
Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spots to gain invaluable insights from this esteemed panel of experts. Additionally, registrants can submit questions they would like the panelists to address during the discussion. To secure a place and gain invaluable insights from our esteemed panel of experts, please visit https://www.ze.com/webinars/meet-us/discussions-and-decisions-at-cop28-and-the-impact-on-the-energy-sector/.
About Argus Media:
Argus serves as the foremost independent provider of market intelligence catering to global energy and commodity markets. Operating from its London headquarters with a staff of 1,300, Argus operates as an independent media organization, boasting 29 offices located in key commodity trading hubs worldwide. Trusted by companies, trading firms, and governments across 160 countries, Argus offers crucial data that aids decision-making, risk management, trading facilitation, and long-term planning. With a founding year of 1970, Argus, a privately held UK-registered company, is under ownership by employee shareholders, alongside global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, a specialized software and technology services investor. Argus prices stand as trusted benchmarks used globally for pricing transportation, commodities, and energy. For further details, please visit www.argusmedia.com.
Alessandro Vitelli:
Alessandro Vitelli is a seasoned independent journalist and columnist specializing in climate and energy policies and markets, amassing nearly two decades of expertise in the field. With a strong focus on carbon markets, encompassing both voluntary and compliance aspects, Alessandro delves deeply into the UNFCCC international climate process. His comprehensive coverage extends from the inception of the inaugural UN carbon credit market under the Kyoto Protocol to close scrutiny of the negotiations surrounding the Paris Agreement and its Article 6 markets.
Alessandro has made significant contributions to the EU emissions trading system from its outset, conducting thorough analyses of markets in the UK, the United States, and diverse global regions.
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-296-4189
michelle.mollineaux@ze.com
