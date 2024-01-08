Global Metal Packaging Market is Expected to Valuation to Surpass US$ 239.4 Billion by 2033 Child-resistant Packaging Gains Prominence | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Canada's metal packaging market projected to grow at 5.5% CAGR till 2033, driven by health-conscious consumers seeking safe, fresh, eco-friendly options.

NEWARK, DEL, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal packaging market size is poised to cross US$ 124.9 billion in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 239.4 billion by 2033. The metal packaging market share is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2023 to 2033.



Safety is critical, especially for goods that potentially endanger children. Child-resistant packaging in the metal packaging industry is becoming increasingly popular, particularly in businesses such as medicines, cannabis, and home chemicals. These specific closures and mechanisms are intended to keep youngsters out, assuring product safety and regulatory compliance. Child-resistant metal packaging allows brands to present themselves as responsible and safety-conscious, appealing to both customers and regulators.

Sustainability is still an ongoing concern, a notable trend involving employing eco-friendly inks and coatings in metal packaging. These sustainable solutions are made from renewable materials, reducing environmental impact. Brands that use these inks and coatings correspond with sustainability goals and appeal to environmentally concerned customers. This can increase brand impression, consumer loyalty, and a rising customer base interested in eco-friendly products and packaging.

As the global population ages, businesses are responding to this demographic trend by adopting packaging that satisfies the demands of older consumers. Easy-open mechanisms, bigger and clearer labeling, and ergonomic designs can improve the user experience for senior clients. Companies that follow this trend serve a growing part of the population, displaying their dedication to diversity and accessibility.

Key Takeaways from the Metal Packaging Market Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 105.4 billion

The market size expanded at a 2.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 117.7 billion.

The cans segment captured 33.6% of market shares in 2023.

of market shares in 2023. The food & beverages segment occupied 40.3% of market shares in 2023.

of market shares in 2023. The market size in India will rise at an 8.2% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The market size in Germany will surge at a 4.1% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The market size in the United Kingdom will rise at a 6.1% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The market size in Canada will develop at a 5.5% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The market size in China will increase at a 7.4% CAGR through 2033.

"In the constantly changing landscape of the metal packaging market, innovation and sustainability have emerged as driving forces reshaping the industry's trajectory. The market is no longer characterized exclusively by its traditional function of delivering safe and efficient containers. Instead, it has transformed, with a slew of new technologies prepared to push its frontiers,” opines Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Metal Packaging Market Outlook (2023 to 2033)

Attribute Details Metal Packaging Market Size, 2022 US$ 117.7 billion Metal Packaging Products Market Size, 2023 US$ 124.9 billion Metal Packaging Products Market Size, 2033 US$ 239.4 billion Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 5.90%





Key Players in the Metal Packaging Market:

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Silgan Holdings

Ardagh Group

CPMC Holdings Ltd

Amcor Limited, Alcoa Corporation

Manaksia

Tata Steel Limited

Rexam Plc

Greif Inc

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd





Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Eviosys unveiled Horizon, a brand-new ultra-light shallow metal overcap for tins, during London Packaging Week 2023 in September 2023. The new metal lid is an industry first, providing the dry food industry with an eternally recyclable packaging option for the whole can, which was previously dominated by plastic. Eviosys' technologies continue to assist brands in moving toward a more sustainable future.

Ecopeel, the next invention from Eviosys, was launched in January 2023. A processable food can with a sleek, peelable foil immediately sealed on the can body has evolved from two hundred years of expertise and development. Ecopeel was designed with the goals of sustainability, convenience, and inclusivity in mind. Ecopeel is lighter and reduces carbon emissions by 20% per can by replacing the traditional ring-pull with foil.

Metal Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Aluminum

Steel

Others



By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare

Household & Consumer

Industrial



By Product Type:

Cans

Drums & Pails

Aerosols

Tubes & Lids

Barrels

Trays & Foils

Caps & Closure

Bottles & Jars

IBCs

Pallets

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

