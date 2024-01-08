Learn to ID wildlife tracks with MDC Jan. 13 at Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – A winter snow provides a good chance to see and identify animal tracks. Learn which animal makes what track at the free Wildlife Tract-Tective program offered from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Burr Oak Woods Nature Center.

The instructor will talk about what characteristics to look for in a track to match it with the proper animal. Sometimes subtle differences in size, claws, and how the toes imprint can be the telltale signs.

This program is open to all ages. Participants are welcome to bring fabric to use stamps to paint tracks upon, such as t-shirts, tote bags, and pillowcases. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gg.