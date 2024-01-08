Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,573 in the last 365 days.

Learn to ID wildlife tracks with MDC Jan. 13 at Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – A winter snow provides a good chance to see and identify animal tracks. Learn which animal makes what track at the free Wildlife Tract-Tective program offered from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Burr Oak Woods Nature Center.

The instructor will talk about what characteristics to look for in a track to match it with the proper animal. Sometimes subtle differences in size, claws, and how the toes imprint can be the telltale signs.

This program is open to all ages. Participants are welcome to bring fabric to use stamps to paint tracks upon, such as t-shirts, tote bags, and pillowcases. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gg.

You just read:

Learn to ID wildlife tracks with MDC Jan. 13 at Blue Springs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more