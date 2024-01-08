Powder Valley Nature Center presents An Evening with Raptors Jan. 26

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Bird buffs, falcon fanciers, and anyone enraptured by raptors is invited to meet the objects of their admiration during this year’s An Evening with Raptors event.

The annual An Evening with Raptors hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center returns this year on Friday, Jan. 26 from 7-9 p.m. The event is free and is open to all ages.

It’s the ultimate partnership between man and bird. Falconry is an ancient sport, and you can learn all about it at An Evening with Raptors event. Falconry is the art of training raptors—birds of prey like hawks and falcons—to capture wild game, so that bird and trainer essentially become hunting partners. The use of falconry can be traced all the way back to 700 B.C.E., and perhaps even earlier.

“Several area falconers will gather to offer the rare chance to observe and learn about these fascinating feathered hunters,” said MDC Interim Nature Center Manager, Robyn Parker. “They will also explain how viewers can get started in this age-old sport themselves,” she added.

The program will begin with a presentation on falconry in the nature center’s auditorium. Afterward, falconers will display their falconry tools, hoods, and other equipment in the classrooms. They’ll also bring the birds they hunt with for visitors to see up close. Attendees will get a chance to meet these fascinating raptors like red tailed and Harris’ hawks, peregrine and peregrine hybrid falcons, and a golden eagle. Participants will also have the chance to interact with the falconry team and ask questions.

An Evening with Raptors is free event, but advanced registration is required for each person attending. To sign up, participants should go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4k5.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.