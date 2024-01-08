Accanto Health appoints seasoned behavioral healthcare leader as CEO

Dr. Tom Britton will focus on driving growth and accessibility of treatment for people with eating disorders and related conditions using a compassionate, evidence-based approach

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accanto Health, a national leader in eating disorder specialty care and behavioral health services, announced the appointment of veteran behavioral health executive Dr. Tom Britton as CEO this week. Accanto Health encompasses renowned brands: The Emily Program, Veritas Collaborative, and Gather Behavioral Health.



"As the awareness of eating disorders and the need for quality, compassionate care continues to grow, it's vital to have our next leader be someone who understands multi-site behavioral health care services and appreciates the unique needs of clients, families, and staff," said Dirk Miller, Executive Chair of Accanto Health and Founder of The Emily Program. "Tom's passion for behavioral health and his commitment to excellence in care and walking beside those we serve make him the right fit to lead us forward."

Britton expressed his excitement about joining Accanto Health, stating, “It is an incredible honor and privilege to join Accanto Health in the role of CEO. The merger of The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative as well as the launch of Gather Behavioral Health has provided individuals in this country living with eating disorders comprehensive access to care and the tools necessary to enjoy a life of recovery.”

With over 30 years in the behavioral health field, Britton’s extensive clinical and leadership history aligns with Accanto Health’s longstanding commitment to delivering compassionate, evidence-based clinical and business processes, contributing to a high standard of care and positive client experience across its expanding program offerings. Previously, Britton served as CEO of American Addiction Centers and as President and CEO of Gateway Foundation. His introduction to eating disorders occurred earlier in his career when he held operational leadership positions in the eating disorders division of CRC Health, now part of Acadia Healthcare.

On a personal level, he feels passionate about behavioral health in part due to his own experience with addiction and recovery. “I believe all people hold the innate potential to improve their life and the lives of those around them,” said Britton. “I will work tirelessly with the Accanto Team to grow and expand our vision of helping all in need. We are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of those we serve.”

About Accanto Health

Accanto Health, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a national healthcare company specializing in eating disorders and related disorders. The company includes leading eating disorder treatment brands: The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, and a new outpatient group practice, Gather Behavioral Health. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, Accanto Health programs provide exceptional, individualized care for children, adolescents, and adults with eating disorders and other behavioral health conditions in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. Services incorporate an array of individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, education, and support services. The company offers services across a full continuum of care, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient. If you or someone you know is struggling, call 888-364-5977 or visit accanto.com .

Contact: newsroom@accanto.com

Jillian Lampert

Chief Strategy Officer

651.428.4654