3SS@CES2024: At Home or on the Road, 3Ready Means Great Entertainment: Operators & Carmakers Stay Ready for What's Next
Video entertainment experience specialists 3SS will showcase revolutionary 3Ready product platform on a record number of booths at CES 2024.
Without content, a screen is just a screen. 3Ready Automotive gives OEMs a real opportunity to differentiate with a unique entertainment hub: it will become a part of consumers’ car-buying decisions”STUTTGART, GERMANY, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At CES 2024, 3 Screen Solutions (3SS), leading provider of software for video entertainment services, will have its biggest presence ever, affording visitors multiple opportunities to experience the transformational 3Ready platform that drives next-level personalized and content-centric digital entertainment.
— Felix Walter, Head of Automotive at 3SS
The beating heart of 3SS’ showcase at CES 2024 will be 3Ready, the business-enhancing solution that enables service providers to rapidly deploy and evolve highly engaging and content-rich entertainment offerings. Today, 3Ready powers over 28 operator and carmaker services in 51 markets with a total user reach of over 68 million users.
Empowering carmakers to engage & monetize via in-vehicle entertainment
3Ready Automotive allows carmakers to directly engage with their customers by launching their own on-brand content-rich entertainment hub. The superior 3Ready-enabled experience can scale across existing and new car models powered by Android, QNX, Linux and any browser-based infotainment platform.
3Ready helps carmakers to maximize the benefit of drivers’ and passengers’ time spent in the car by aggregating all video streaming, gaming and productivity services in one place, made available on every screen.
Award-winning 3Ready comes with multiple global and local content providers pre-certified within the platform. This helps OEMs realize efficiencies in time and effort, and launch faster. Recently announced content partners YouTube, Zattoo and maxdome are part of 3Ready, alongside Germany’s pre-eminent kids’ content provider TOGGO, and others.
To further accelerate rollout and simplify operations for carmakers, 3SS offers the 3Ready solution as a fully managed service. 3SS can deploy the platform, run and maintain it including content onboarding and operations, as per each OEM's requirements.
“Without content, a screen is just a screen. With 3Ready Automotive, OEMs have the real opportunity to differentiate by offering a branded entertainment hub. This will be an increasingly important factor influencing consumers’ vehicle purchase decisions. Furthermore, automakers can reap meaningful revenue streams,” commented Felix Walter, Head of Automotive at 3SS.
“We not only provide a future-ready and scalable platform to carmakers; if they choose, we can also manage the content and commercial aspects for them. We’re incredibly excited to welcome CES 2024 visitors to our numerous partner demonstrations across the show, and jointly explore the many possibilities enabled by 3Ready,“ Walter added
3Ready Automotive is pre-integrated with leading automotive technology and global content partners and will be shown on the booths of five major CES 2024 exhibitors:
BOSCH - 3SS recently announced that highly innovative Bosch Cockpit and ADAS integration platform is now pre-integrated with 3SS’ 3Ready Automotive. This pre-integrated solution accelerates time-to-market for OEMs, and relieves them of the requirement to invest time, money and other resources to develop their own entertainment system. User data captured by the Bosch Cockpit and ADAS integration platform can inform 3Ready’s entertainment recommendations to create a highly personalized and engaging experience.
Dolby - 3SS is working with Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, to enable Dolby Atmos® for video entertainment services in cars. 3Ready Automotive now boasts integrated support of Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology. Simultaneous to the 3SS-Dolby partnership announcement, German video-on-demand service maxdome became the newest addition to the 3Ready Automotive ecosystem. maxdome will feature Dolby Atmos-enriched programming, to be showcased at CES.
P3 digital services - International technical consulting and IT solutions provider P3 digital services will, together with 3SS, demonstrate their collaborative technology platform that brings Android Automotive-powered super-aggregated entertainment to cars. 3Ready integrated with P3’s rapidly expanding SPARQ OS in-vehicle infotainment platform creates a powerful solution to deliver on-the-go video entertainment user experiences that are transformative for automakers and their customers alike.
TomTom – 3Ready will also be demonstrated by TomTom, the location technology specialist. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the integration of 3Ready-powered entertainment and TomTom's market-leading mapping technology. 3Ready uses Android Automotive APIs and TomTom Map SDK data points to recommend and highly personalize the content depending on the user’s state and driving scenario. A groundbreaking implementation, showcasing how to re-use vehicle data to create next-level onboard experiences.
3SS will offer live, in-car demonstrations of 3Ready in a Google Automotive Services powered vehicle at CES, and visitors will have the opportunity to experience 3Ready Automotive entertainment direct from the driver's seat.
Helping operators to transform and grow their TV businesses
With 3Ready, TV service operators can launch their super-aggregated products fast and evolve them efficiently, and to seamlessly scale their cross-platform user experience both in terms of subscriber numbers and devices supported.
“Our widely deployed 3Ready TV entertainment platform will be showcased during the show so that more operators can discover how it can help reduce costs and fast-track rollouts by upgrading and managing a unified experience across both next-generation and legacy devices, all with just one powerful solution,” commented Brian Jentz, VP Americas at 3SS.
3Ready is already established as the number one software platform for Android TV-powered operator experiences. But today more and more providers are moving to a cross-device design and development approach. Cost-conscious operators today are keen to breathe new life into their legacy Linux or RDK-platforms as well as increase reach with apps for smart TVs and OTT streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, among others. This multifaceted approach is now recognized to reduce development efforts and complexity, while enabling faster updates and service innovations.
3Ready Control Center empowers content curators and marketing teams to improve every step of the customer experience, in real-time, all without the need for any technical expertise.
About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)
3SS delivers experiences people love. We enable seamless entertainment experiences across all screens, for and together with service providers worldwide. Founded in 2009, we are an acknowledged leader in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. We created 3Ready, the world's leading product platform, to accelerate launches of entertainment services on all devices, co-create and enable customer-centric innovation. The award-winning 3Ready product platform counts 24 operator customers with 68+ million users reach. 3SS is also delivering four major international automotive projects currently. Please visit 3ss.tv for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.
