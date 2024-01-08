Live from CES: Verizon announces latest exclusive deals from new content partners

Verizon customers get special discounts on subscriptions that they can’t get anywhere else – and even more savings with myPlan. Plus, Verizon enhances network in Las Vegas to support CES and other major upcoming events

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced new and exclusive offers across a breadth of content services, ranging from live music to lifestyle – including free trials, steep discounts and more, with more savings for myPlan customers. Verizon customers access these deals through +play, Verizon’s one-stop-shop to save and manage your favorite subscriptions.



Here’s the news: Whether you’re streaming from a library of hundreds of live concerts, or getting access to thousands of recipes and even outdoor content, Verizon has you covered with savings you can’t get anywhere else from new partners:

VEEPS All Access – VEEPS All Access is a Live Nation-affiliated subscription streaming service that gives you unlimited access to live concerts, comedy specials, music content and entertainment from across the world.



To celebrate VEEPS joining +play, Verizon and VEEPS have teamed up on an introductory offer exclusive to Verizon customers of four months free access to VEEPS All Access. That’s four months of as many live music, concert, and comedy streams as you can handle – on us.

Outside+ – Home to over 25 outdoor services, Outside+ helps map your next adventure, provides expert-led online courses, and provides access to award-winning adventure, sports, travel, and outdoor lifestyle films and series.



Outside+ launched on +play with an exclusive offer of $23.99 for the first year annual subscription – amounting to 60% in annual savings.

Tastemade+ – Unlock Tastemade’s library of 12,000 recipes, all ad-free. Save your favorites, and filter by difficulty, cuisine type, diet and more. Plus, gain unlimited access to their library of how-to videos, expert meal plans, and award-winning cooking shows. Tastemade+ is available for $5.99/month and $49.99/year on +play.



Why it’s important:

These distribution offers are among the latest that demonstrate Verizon's strategic relationships with the biggest players – across live events, entertainment, streaming and lifestyle – to provide customers with exclusive savings based on their needs.

And with these new offers through +play, Verizon continues to demonstrate its ability to bundle services outside of content historically offered in the cable bundle and streaming world, giving customers access to never-before-seen content and services at prices that can’t be beat.

How to save even more with your mobile plan:

Have a myPlan mobile plan? Customers can take advantage of even more savings for their favorite subscriptions on +play by using the monthly +play credit perk.

For $10 per month, customers get $15 in +play credits to use on services from the over 30 partners in the platform – ranging from Netflix to Peloton. And for customers with multiple lines, the savings only multiply.

Learn more about these offers by visiting verizon.com/plusplay.

Enhancing network in Las Vegas:

Over the last three years, Verizon has nearly tripled Las Vegas’ network capacity and is now utilizing the full 160 MHz of spectrum, which allows us to provide greater bandwidth and enable higher data speeds for customers throughout Las Vegas.

Verizon has doubled down on its 5G network in Las Vegas thanks to our Test Force , an on-the-ground team of wireless engineers and technicians who are working hard to build, upgrade and relentlessly test the network that Las Vegas relies on. Verizon has added unmatched large capacity connections (mmWave) at the most congested areas in Las Vegas, including the Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street and Allegiant Stadium, as well as additional upgrades in high demand areas such as the Las Vegas Convention Center and Harry Reid International Airport. These are permanent upgrades that will remain a fixture of the Las Vegas network for years to come.

