Eastern Mountain Sports Says “Hike Off!” to Screaming Pundits with New Politics Escape Pack

Politics Escape Pack offers the resources people need to hike as far away as possible from the stress of today’s divisive political climate

MERIDEN, Conn., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS), a business unit of GoDigital Media Group and the most trusted source for outdoor adventurers and recreational enthusiasts alike, is on a quest to help you de-stress this election year by launching the Politics Escape Pack. Starring in the brand’s latest spot, “ Politics ,” EMS reminds you that in today’s extremely divisive, volatile climate, when someone starts down a conversation path you don’t have the time or energy for, all you need to do is grab your Politics Escape Pack and start hiking as fast as you can in the other direction.



“EMS fully supports people learning about the candidates and issues that will be on the ballot, and exercising their constitutional right to vote! But, let’s face it, election years are stressful. Right now, people feel extremely divided, anxious and frustrated, and just about the only thing we can all still agree on is that getting outside feels good,” said Kerry Muricchio, executive vice president and general merchandise manager at Eastern Mountain Sports. “That’s why EMS is here to help you have the basics you need to hike away into the outdoors to find some calm and quiet amidst all the noise happening around you - that’s the Eastern Mountain Way!”

The EMS Politics Escape Pack, available in stores and online, features some of the most popular EMS hiking items for a quick getaway to the outdoors: the Sector 25 Backpack , Approach Trekking Pole and Camp Chair .

The EMS Politics Escape Pack stars in the humorous Politics spot, which debuts today and shows an employee quickly grabbing her Pack and hiking away from a coworker who wants to unleash his political views and complaints. The spot was created by advertising powerhouse SlapGlobal as part of the ongoing Eastern Mountain Way brand campaign, first launched in October 2023, that rallies around the way of life and experience that EMS customers and employees understand.

