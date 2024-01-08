Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Mycamine, micafungin, Date of authorisation: 25/04/2008, Revision: 18, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Mycamine (seen in between 1 and 10 patients in 100) are leucopenia (low levels of leucocytes, a type of white blood cell), neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell), anaemia (low red-blood-cell counts), hypokalaemia (low blood potassium levels), hypomagnesaemia (low blood magnesium levels), hypocalcaemia (low blood calcium levels), headache, phlebitis (inflammation of a vein), nausea (feeling sick), vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal (tummy) pain, signs of liver problems in the blood (increased levels of alkaline phosphatase, aspartate aminotransferase, alanine aminotransferase or bilirubin), rash, pyrexia (fever) and rigors (shaking chills).

Additional common side effects in children (seen in between 1 and 10 children in 100) are thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet counts), tachycardia (rapid heart rate), hypertension (high blood pressure), hypotension (low blood pressure), hepatomegaly (enlarged liver), acute renal failure (sudden kidney failure) and increased blood urea levels.

For the full list of all side effects reported with Mycamine, see the package leaflet.

Mycamine should not be used in people who may be hypersensitive (allergic) to micafungin, other echinocandins, or any of the other ingredients.

Because liver damage and tumours have been seen in rats receiving Mycamine for long periods, patients should be monitored for liver problems during Mycamine treatment using blood tests.

Treatment should be stopped if there are persistent increases in liver enzymes. Mycamine should only be used after careful assessment of its risks and benefits, particularly in patients who have existing liver problems. Mycamine is not recommended for use in patients who have severe problems with their liver, who have long-term liver disease or who are taking other medicines that could harm the liver or the DNA.