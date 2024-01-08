Submit Release
Vibrant, High-Quality Neon Signs, NeonXpert Announce New Design Options for its Custom Neon Signs

Sheridan, Wyoming, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeonXpert, a pioneer in the neon sign industry that has been transforming spaces and captivating audiences with custom, eye-catching signs since 2021, is proud to announce new design options for its custom neon signs to help every customer’s creativity shine.

Ensuring that each customer’s neon sign is as individual as they are, NeonXpert’s new design options for its custom neon signs now offer more font styles, shape options, and backboard colors, as well as the choice of waterproof or outdoor signs.

“Dive into a world of color with NeonXpert’s vibrant LED neon signs,” said a spokesperson for NeonXpert. “Designed for homes, businesses, and everything in between, we turn ordinary spaces into visual delights. Transform your logo, words, or design into neon magic at an unbeatable price. NeonXpert: where creativity meets quality and affordability. Light up with us!”

Each sign produced at NeonXpert is crafted with premium materials and cutting-edge technology that adhere to eco-conscious practices to ensure each sign’s longevity, vibrancy, and energy efficiency. The products are also elegantly mounted on 8 mm thick, high-quality clear acrylic backboards, stands, or boxes. With pre-drilled holes, these backboards are ready for effortless wall mounting straight from the box.

Additionally, every LED neon sign is equipped with a 4.9 ft transparent cord, connecting seamlessly to a certified adapter, has a free brightness controller with 10 brightness settings, and a 2-year manufacturer warranty that covers any faulty items, along with a guaranteed fast and secure worldwide delivery.

The neon sign experts provide dedicated support at each stage of the process, from initial design consultations to post-purchase assistance, to ensure a customer’s vision matches their final unique neon sign.

NeonXpert also offers an extensive range of signs in an array of categories, such as wedding signs, bar signs, party signs, and gym signs, to offer customers an all-inclusive resource on high-quality, bright, and impressive neon signs.

For those interested in finding out more about the company’s full range of long-lasting, vibrant, and artistic neon signs, NeonXpert invites them to fill out the convenient contact form on its website, where they can reach a member of its friendly customer service team or to visit NeonXpert Pinterest.

About NeonXpert

Established in 2021, NeonXpert specializes in crafting one-of-a-kind neon signs out of premium materials that are tailored to a customer’s specific needs and desires. From businesses seeking to make a bold statement to individuals looking to add a personalized touch to their spaces, NeonXpert’s custom neon solutions are designed to dazzle.

More Information

To learn more about NeonXpert and its new design options for its custom neon signs, please visit the website at https://neonxpert.com/ or the company’s Facebook page.

