Urbanimmersive Announces Resignation of Ghislain Lemire and Marc Blackburn as Directors

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” “the Company,” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF), a provider of 3D digital twin solutions for real estate marketing, today announced that Ghislain Lemire and Marc Blackburn have resigned from the Board of Directors of Urbanimmersive. Mr. Lemire will be replaced as Chairman of the Board by Mr. Simon Bédard. This announcement follows the change in leadership announcement on December 15, 2023 and offers an opportunity for the Company to fill vacant Director positions with targeted expertise aligned with its growth strategy. This new era also represents a strategic turning point for Urbanimmersive, which aims to consolidate its technological offering and build on its complete and diversified product offering to generate growth and consolidate its leading position within the industry.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Lemire and Mr. Blackburn for their respective contributions to the Board of Directors and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

