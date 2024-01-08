FlexIt Returns to Present at the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando Showcasing Product and Market Expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt Inc., a leader in digital health and wellness experiences, will be highlighted in the upcoming 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida January 8th through 10th. The ICR Conference, a premier gathering for consumer industry leaders, investors, and innovators, provides a prominent platform for FlexIt to present its latest advancements in holistic health.



FlexIt invites conference attendees and media representatives to attend its company presentation on January 10th at 9:45am EST at the 2024 ICR Conference to learn more about its enhanced offerings as well as their applications in the modern workforce.

FlexIt has redefined the fitness and wellness landscape through a unique approach to health promotion for both consumers and enterprises. Its core solution centers around live, one-on-one, two-way personal health and wellness sessions, covering fitness training, health coaching, low impact wellness, and physical therapy. Additionally, FlexIt will be highlighting recent strategic moves, including the acquisition of the enterprise business of Sukhi, Inc, a mental wellness platform.

About FlexIt:

FlexIt has revolutionized the fitness and wellness industry through our innovative, cutting-edge technology, offering a comprehensive approach to holistic well-being for consumers and enterprises. Our core solution centers around live, 1-on-1, two-way personal health and wellness sessions with fitness and wellness experts, accessible through both web and app platforms. FlexIt's platform goes beyond just fitness training, offering nutrition coaching (led by registered nutritionists with a focus on weight loss), low-impact wellness activities (yoga, meditation, stretching, and dance), health coaching, and physical and occupational therapy (covering preventive, pre/post-natal, senior, and recovery), offering 28 health modalities on the platform.

Our innovative approach has earned us recognition within the industry. FlexIt has been selected for the Best Budget-Friendly Coaching App of 2023 by Women's Health, the Best Personal Trainer Apps of 2023 by Forbes, and the Best Fitness Apps in 2023 by Oprah Daily and has been awarded by Men’s Health, Inc. 5000, US News & World Report, among many others.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@flexit.fit



