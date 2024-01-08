Cytek Biosciences Announces Preliminary Full Year 2023 Revenue Results

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced preliminary, unaudited revenue results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.



Cytek expects its full year revenue for 2023 to be near the high end of the company’s most recent revenue guidance range of $188 million to $192 million, provided on November 9, 2023.

The preliminary financial results in this press release are not a comprehensive statement of Cytek’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 and have not been audited, reviewed or compiled by its independent registered public accounting firm. Cytek’s actual revenue may differ from the estimate due to the completion of the Company’s year-end closing and auditing procedures and are therefore subject to adjustment. Cytek plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and to provide 2024 financial guidance during its earnings call expected to be held at the end of February 2024.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Cytek is providing these updates in advance of its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which begins today in San Francisco, CA. CEO Wenbin Jiang is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: investors.cytekbio.com.

