Biomea Fusion Announces Dosing of First Type 1 Diabetes Patient in Phase II Study (COVALENT-112) with BMF-219

BMF-219 is an investigational novel covalent menin inhibitor developed to regenerate insulin-producing beta cells with the aim to cure diabetes

The clinical study, COVALENT-112, has initiated enrollment of adults living with type 1 diabetes in the US and Canada.

Eligible patients include those who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes for up to 15 years.

Data from the Phase II study are expected in 2024.



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced dosing of the first patient with type 1 diabetes in the U.S. in its ongoing Phase II study (COVALENT-112) evaluating BMF-219, a novel, investigational covalent menin inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with type 1 diabetes.

The objective of COVALENT-112 is to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and durability of BMF-219 in potentially restoring beta cell function in adults with type 1 diabetes. Beta cell loss is thought to be a root cause of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Menin inhibition has been demonstrated to improve beta cell function. Preclinical studies have shown the potential of BMF-219 to specifically proliferate insulin-producing beta cells in animal models of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind portion of the COVALENT-112 trial (n=150) will examine the safety, efficacy, and durability of BMF-219 in adults diagnosed with type 1 diabetes within 3 years at two oral dose levels, 100 mg and 200 mg, for 12 weeks of treatment followed by a 40 week off-treatment period. The trial includes an open label portion for adults with type 1 diabetes up to 15 years since diagnosis. The open label portion (n=40) will also examine the safety, efficacy, and durability of BMF-219 at two oral dose levels, 100 mg and 200 mg, for 12 weeks of treatment followed by a 40 week off-treatment period.

“We are very excited to announce this milestone of starting the enrollment in our clinical trial for adults with type 1 diabetes, where a great unmet need exists. Persons with type 1 diabetes require exogenous insulin therapy, which entails intensive management and can result in important morbidity, including hypoglycemia and weigh gain. With the encouraging data from our preclinical and early-phase clinical studies of BMF-219 in type 2 diabetes, we believe that by targeting one of the root causes of diabetes, this oral agent has the potential to restore the health and function of the body’s own mechanism to produce insulin, the beta cells,” stated Juan Pablo Frias, MD, Biomea Fusion’s Chief Medical Officer. He added, “We look forward to presenting initial data in 2024 as we march toward our goal of delivering a transformational therapy for patients with diabetes.”

About COVALENT-112

COVALENT-112 is a multi-site, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study in adults with stage 3 type 1 diabetes. This stage describes the period following clinical diagnosis of type 1 diabetes when symptoms are present due to significant beta cell loss. COVALENT-112 will be a multi-arm trial comparing two different doses of BMF-219 to placebo (1:1:1) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of BMF-219 in adults with type 1 diabetes. Approximately 150 patients will be enrolled in the trial and will receive either BMF-219 or placebo for 12 weeks, followed by a 40-week off-treatment period.

This trial also includes an open-label portion for adults with type 1 diabetes up to 15 years since diagnosis. The open-label portion (n=40) will examine the safety, efficacy, and durability of BMF-219 at two oral dose levels, 100 mg and 200 mg, for 12 weeks of treatment followed by a 40-week off-treatment period.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.

We are utilizing our proprietary FUSION™ System to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients with various cancers and metabolic diseases, including diabetes. We aim to have an outsized impact on the treatment of disease for the patients we serve. We aim to cure.

