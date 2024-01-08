Scilex Holding Company Chief Executive Officer and President Issues Letter to Stockholders Highlighting 2023 Accomplishments and Outlook for 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, today issued a letter from Jaisim Shah, its Chief Executive Officer and President, to its stockholders highlighting the Company’s accomplishments in 2023 and its forward outlook for 2024.



A MESSAGE FROM OUR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

Dear Scilex Holding Company Stockholders,

I would like to express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, patience, and invaluable feedback throughout the transformative year in 2023. It is our hope that this communication serves as both a reflection on Scilex’s significant strides in the past year and an insightful preview into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in 2024.

Our guiding principle has always been and remains a patient-first approach, which drives our mission to meet the increasing global demand for more effective and safer non-opioid pain management solutions. Through rigorous research and development, we believe we are on the cusp of establishing Scilex as the preeminent name in commercial non-opioid pain management, specifically targeting the unmet needs in both acute and chronic pain sectors with our innovative and leading therapies. We've not only responded to the global demand for safer, more effective pain relief solutions but also made substantial progress in demonstrating the rapid onset and enhanced safety of our products.

The unmet need in pain management is not just a medical challenge; it's a societal imperative. Every day, countless individuals grapple with pain, yet are left with limited options due to the risks associated with opioid treatments. At Scilex, we recognize our vital role in addressing this unmet need. Our efforts are concentrated on pioneering non-opioid alternatives that are not just innovative but also aim to re-define the standards of safety and accessibility in pain management.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of the pharmaceutical landscape, your role as stockholders in this journey is invaluable. Thank you for being an integral part of our mission and for your unwavering belief in our vision. Together, we are not just witnessing, but actively shaping, a pivotal chapter in healthcare history.

2023 Accomplishments

We accomplished all of the goals that we set out at the beginning of 2023, including:

Built on our late 2022 transformation into an independent publicly traded company listed in Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SCLX” with three FDA approved non-opioid agents to address acute and chronic pain.

Continuous growth for ZTlido®. ZTlido® gross sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 were in the range of $145.0 million to $150.0 million, compared to $96.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, representing growth in the range of approximately 51% to 56%. ZTlido® net sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 were in the range of $46.0 million to $52.0 million, compared to $38.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, representing growth in the range of approximately 21% to 37%.

ZTlido® profile being viewed as a leading prescription lidocaine patch by pain specialists. Based on the independent market research conducted by Syneos Health Consulting (“Syneos”), with the new campaign, health care providers (HCPs) report increased awareness and substantial intent to utilize for ZTlido® with peak sales potential projected to reach over $500 million in the next 6 years in the U.S.

Expanded the market for ZTlido® by entering into a territory distribution agreement for the commercialization of ZTlido® in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with $105 Million minimum multi-year purchase commitment.

Successfully completed a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) of the enhanced 250kg manufacturing facility in Japan, which assures increased capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand for ZTlido®.

Issued two new patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office: (a) Patent No. 11,786,455, titled “Non-aqueous Patch”, which covers a non-aqueous lidocaine patch with certain specifications, as well as a method of relieving pain through the application of a non-aqueous lidocaine-containing patch, and (b) Patent No. 11,793,766, titled “Non-aqueous Patch for the Relief of Pain”, which covers a method of relieving pain through the application of a lidocaine-containing patch. These two new patents further strengthen the Company’s intellectual property position and coverage for ZTlido®, and will not expire until 2031. These two new issued patents will be listed in the FDA’s Orange Book in connection with ZTlido®.

Continued to add ZTlido® as a preferred agent to the Medicaid Preferred Drug List (PDL) in a number of U.S. States.

ZTlido® was recognized as the most prescribed non-opioid branded pain treatment by pain specialists, according to Prescription Data from Symphony Health.

Acquired rights to ELYXYB® (celecoxib oral solution) in the U.S. and Canada, the only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults, and successfully launched ELYXYB® in the U.S. in April 2023.

Launched major pharmacy initiative with two leading national pharmacy chains to stock ELYXYB® in most of their stores throughout the U.S.

Expanded access to ELYXYB® by the execution of the first ELYXYB® insurance coverage agreement with one of the top three national Pharmacy Benefit Manager’s for its Medicare population.

Filed a New Drug Submission (NDS) with Health Canada’s Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, Bureau of Cardiology, Allergy and Neurological Sciences for the approval of ELYXYB® for acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in Canada.

Continued preparing for the potential launch of Gloperba® in 2024. Scilex is well-positioned to market and distribute Gloperba®. Scilex has a direct distribution network to national and regional wholesalers and pharmacies throughout the U.S., and an experienced commercial and managed care team that has successfully launched and grown market access for ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) to more than 225 million covered lives in the U.S. as well as successfully launching ELYXYB® (celecoxib oral solution) in the U.S.

Completed SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, Triple Strength Formulation of ZTlido®, Phase 2 trial which achieved its objectives to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SP-103 in subjects with moderate to severe acute lower back pain (LBP).

Held positive Type C meeting with the FDA and reached agreement on path forward to file a New Drug Application (NDA) for SP-102 (SEMDEXA TM ) in lumbosacral radicular pain (Sciatica). Scilex is planning to commence an open-label multi-center safety and efficacy trial in the first half of 2024 in which it will seek to enroll approximately 700 patients with moderate-to-severe Lumbosacral Radicular Pain (LRP) requiring an epidural steroid injection. SP-102 (SEMDEXA TM ) is expected to be administered in up to 3 injections during a 6-month observation period. Completion of enrollment in the trial is projected to occur in 2025.

) in lumbosacral radicular pain (Sciatica). Scilex is planning to commence an open-label multi-center safety and efficacy trial in the first half of 2024 in which it will seek to enroll approximately 700 patients with moderate-to-severe Lumbosacral Radicular Pain (LRP) requiring an epidural steroid injection. SP-102 (SEMDEXA ) is expected to be administered in up to 3 injections during a 6-month observation period. Completion of enrollment in the trial is projected to occur in 2025. Repurchased all of the shares of Scilex common stock and preferred stock and warrants previously owned by our former parent company, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook for 2024

The lessons learned from the challenges we faced as a company in 2023 have positioned us for incredible opportunities in 2024, as the team has laid the foundation for the execution of a commercially appealing strategy which will transform how Scilex is viewed on the world stage. We are determined to continue to expand our pain management products and product candidates and mark a major milestone in our strategy to build a robust offering of novel, non-opioid treatments to improve patient care along the acute and chronic pain pathway. Importantly, ZTlido®, ELYXYB®, and Gloperba® will enhance our topline, and we believe will provide meaningful synergies that we expect to drive substantial near- and long-term accretion to our cash flows and earnings. Despite the challenges that remain ahead, we are setting ambitious goals for the Company in 2024, including:

Expected launch of Gloperba®. Gloperba® is the first line therapy and first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. Gout is a painful arthritic disorder affecting an estimated 9.2 million people in the United States.(1) As gout cases increase every year, treatment requirements increase. The gout treatment market is projected to reach $2.0 billion in the U.S. by 2028 with a well-defined area of unmet need.(2)



Seek FDA approval for the modification of Gloperba® label to address unmet medical needs and to provide specific dosing guidance to patients with renal impairment.



Continue to grow our gross sales with a goal of exceeding $200 million.



Seek FDA approval of ELYXYB® in acute pain in the U.S. ELYXYB®, a rapid onset and ready to use formulation of Celecoxib, delivers a first line non-opioid therapeutic alternative to habit-forming opioids and acetaminophen, the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S.(3) DelveInsight estimates there were approximately 100 million cases of acute pain in the United States and that the total acute pain market in the U.S. was approximately $3 billion in 2021.(4)



Continue to develop our novel clinical pipeline with the goal of launching another product from one of our pipeline molecules within 24 months. We will utilize existing data to advance our clinical research program, and work with leading researchers to get the best possible data for assessment by regulators.



Initiation of ELYXYB® pediatric study for migraine.



Finalize plan with FDA for Phase 2/3 study for SP-103 in acute pain.



Initiation of SP-102 chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities for commercial scale manufacturing for NDA filing in the U.S.



File ZTlido® applications in ex-US markets. We will work to launch our product and develop a distribution network in Middle East to serve the new ZTlido® market there, while continuing to support our clinical trials and other potential customers around the world.



Prepare for the next major international change affecting the demand for non-opioid therapeutics and be ready to capitalize on that change.



Continue to enhance our product portfolio by in-licensing and out-licensing commercial products.



Continue to enhance stockholder value and optimize our capitalization structure.

As we look beyond our immediate goals, it's important to recognize the foundational beliefs that have guided the creation and growth of our company:

True stability comes from revenue generating products that not only meet significant medical needs but also have a strong commercialization track record.



The pace at which a company moves from development to commercialization is a key determinant of success. By focusing on projects with a higher likelihood of market entry, a firm can not only innovate but also realize quicker returns and greater market impact.



n an era marked by the opioid crisis, there is a vital need for timely and effective non-opioid solutions. Companies that respond to such urgent needs, especially in pain management, are not just making a business move; they are addressing a critical societal imperative recognized by both regulators and healthcare providers.





There are many challenges that we have to overcome before our goals can become reality, but as a leading non-opioid therapeutics company, we know that we have a valuable and important role to play as a supplier for our patients. Our focus is on fostering robust relationships with all stakeholders – including patients, neurologists, pain specialists, rheumatologists, distributors, and clinic health care professionals. This collaboration is key to ensuring that prescribers have access to our comprehensive portfolio of non-opioid drugs, with the ultimate aim of significantly improving patient lives.

In closing, my heartfelt thanks go to the remarkable team at Scilex. Your unwavering dedication, creativity, and resilience are the driving forces behind our success. To our partners, our stockholders, and our dedicated board members: thank you for your confidence in us as we continue to forge ahead with our mission.

Best Regards,

Jaisim Shah

Chief Executive Officer and President

Scilex Holding Company

