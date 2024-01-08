Route 92 Medical Announces the 100th Patent for its Neurovascular Intervention Portfolio

Global and rapidly growing patent portfolio supports Route 92 Medical’s ongoing innovation as the company works to address critical unmet needs in stroke treatment

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced the company’s 100th global issued patent for its innovative neurovascular intervention product portfolio. The company offers a range of solutions for neurovascular interventional procedures including its FreeClimb Catheter Systems and Monopoint® Operating Platform, both powered by its Tenzing® Delivery Catheter.



“Our FreeClimb and HiPoint catheters work as a system with our Tenzing delivery paradigm. Collectively, these solutions work harmoniously as part of our Monopoint Operating Platform to enhance procedural efficiency and enable the delivery of large-bore and super-bore catheters without a microcatheter and with reduced use of a guidewire,” said John Miller, Chief Technology Officer at Route 92 Medical and medical device veteran with over 20 years of neurovascular innovation experience dating back to the earliest stroke intervention devices. “The ability of this technology to simplify stroke treatment is unique. This technology is designed to streamline the procedure, creating single-operator control over all elements, with the goal of reducing procedure time and cost while improving patient outcomes.”

“Route 92 has reinvented neurovascular intervention and will vigorously defend our intellectual property, which underlies our ability to continue to develop new solutions for arterial and venous access and treatment in the brain,” said Tony Chou, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Route 92 Medical. “In 2024, we plan to continue to build the evidence base to support the clinical adoption of our stroke solutions. We will also focus on growing our product portfolio and improving operational effectiveness to enable us to scale our business for commercial success.”

Route 92 Medical’s first step in revolutionizing neurovascular intervention is focused on acute ischemic stroke. The company will be launching a range of reperfusion systems that utilize innovative designs, including the Tenzing® delivery catheter. These cutting-edge products are intricately designed to function seamlessly as a comprehensive system, enhancing the effectiveness of endovascular thrombectomy procedures. This, in turn, empowers healthcare professionals to swiftly restore blood flow to a patient's brain after an acute ischemic stroke, the prevailing type of stroke affecting patients today.

Route 92 Medical has a global intellectual property position with strong protection for its inventions in key markets including the U.S., Europe, and China. The company's patent portfolio is growing rapidly with eight patents issued in 2023, including patents with claims across the company’s Monopoint® portfolio, including its Tenzing® and HiPoint™ catheter devices.

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering and innovative product design. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit www.r92m.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

