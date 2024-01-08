Fogo de Chão Continues Global Expansion With 20+ New Locations Expected To Open in the Next 24 Months

Leading restaurant from Brazil announces plans to continue its strategic growth initiatives through 2025, both in the United States and globally

DALLAS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil is starting off the year with a strong development pipeline with new locations planned through 2025. Building upon the momentum of domestic and international leases previously announced, the addition of new restaurants slated to open through 2025 underscores Fogo’s proven portability as they approach 10 years of positive traffic and market share growth this year.



2023 proved to be another successful year for Fogo as a global leader in experiential dining. The brand expanded its presence with restaurant openings in key markets including Providence, R.I., Huntington Beach, C.A., Thousand Oaks, C.A., Irving, T.X., Quito, Ecuador, Wayne, N.J. and Insurgentes, MX, the brand’s 7th location in Mexico. Fueled by a growing, diverse guest demographic, 87% of which comprises Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X, Fogo's growth strategy continues to focus on penetrating existing markets to enhance guest convenience and offering new guests discovery dining opportunities in previously untapped trade areas.

Fogo’s 2024 and 2025 development pipeline includes the following new lease signings and restaurant openings, with the brand’s 100th restaurant opening milestone on track to occur by the end of 2024:

Previously Announced 2024 Openings:

Brooklyn, New York

Richmond, Virginia

Miami, Florida – Dadeland

Bridgewater, New Jersey

Seattle, Washington

Orlando, Florida – Vineland Pointe

Schaumburg, Illinois

New York, New York – World Trade Center

Towson, Maryland

Toronto, O.N.

Vancouver, B.C.



Newly Announced Domestic Leases & Planned International Openings:

Santa Monica, California

Roseville, California

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Washington D.C. – The Wharf

Manila, Philippines

Brasilia, Brazil

Istanbul, Turkey

São Paulo, Brazil – Itaim Bibi

Nashville, Tennessee

San Antonio, Texas

"As we look ahead to the next 24 months, Fogo de Chão is positioned for yet another transformative chapter of growth as we continue to scale our authentic experiential dining concept globally," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "We are a category-leading, international brand and are actively securing leases and forging development agreements in regions where we already have a presence, while simultaneously breaking ground in new capital cities around the world."

The new restaurants developed over the next two years will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation featuring enhanced design, menu optionality and innovation platforms. Each location offers a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements the specific restaurant and its local community, while honoring Fogo’s authentic Southern Brazilian heritage. Guests can dine at an open churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs butcher, prepare, and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.

Restaurants opening in 2024 and 2025 will feature next-level design elements such as enclosed patios, rooftops and lounges for unique and elevated dining occasions. Fogo will also continue to roll out its Next Level Lounge platform featuring an elevated bar experience for guests to relax with craft cocktails, South American wines, and premium whiskey and bourbons, perfect for date night or an after-dinner group gathering.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco –roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery for all dietary tribes from vegan to keto to pescatarian and more. In addition to the Market Table & Feijoada Bar with fresh seasonal salads, nutrient-dense dishes, imported charcuterie and more, guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Fogo offers differentiated menus and prices from lunch, dinner and weekend brunch to indulgent Wagyu, All-Day Happy Hour and half priced bottles of South American wines every day. Group dining, full-service catering and delivery options are available for any celebration or gathering. For locations and more information visit www.fogo.com.





