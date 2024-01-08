Lesaka to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2024 Results

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (“Lesaka” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced it will release second quarter 2024 results after the U.S. market close on February 6, 2024. Lesaka management will host a presentation webcast and conference call on February 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“EST”), which is 3:00 p.m. South Africa Standard Time (“SAST”), to review these results.

Presentation webcast via Zoom:

Link to access the results webcast: https://bit.ly/3NNYu2I

Webcast ID: 986 4107 6448

Participants using the webcast will be able to ask questions by raising their hand and then asking the question “live.”

Conference call dial-in:

US Toll-Free: +1 346 248 7799

South Africa Toll-Free: + 27 21 426 8190

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be unable to ask questions.

A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver superior financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. Lesaka’s mission is to drive true financial inclusion for both merchant and consumer markets through offering affordable financial services to previously underserved sectors of the economy. Lesaka offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The Lesaka journey originally began as “Net1” in 1997 and later rebranded to Lesaka (2022), with the acquisition of Connect. As Lesaka, the business continues to grow its systems and capabilities to deliver meaningful fintech enabled, innovative solutions for South Africa’s merchant and consumer markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka ™).

