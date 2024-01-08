Facial Implant Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 1,826.1 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Desire for Aesthetically Pleasing Filtered Photographs to Create Opportunities for the Facial Implant Market

Rockville , Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facial implant market is projected to be worth approximately US$ 1,826.1 million by 2034. It is anticipated to expand between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 7.7%. It is anticipated that the market will be valued at approximately US$ 870.3 million in 2024.



Throughout the assessment period, consistent expansion in the facial implant market is anticipated. This can be ascribed to the growing need for several cosmetic procedures, the tendency toward beauty, and the continuous advancements in technology. The sector is also expected to see a spike in demand due to the increased need to improve facial features, rectify asymmetry, and invigorate the overall look of the face.

The increasing acceptance of several cosmetic operations in both developed and emerging nations is another factor contributing to the market's rapid rise in facial implants. The way people view self-expression and beauty standards is changing as a result of the widespread use of social media and the internet.

Globally, millennials are predicted to spend more money on non-surgical or surgical facial aesthetic operations. The market for facial implants is expected to rise as people hunt for durable and personalized ways to achieve particular features.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2022, there was a significant 8% growth in facelift surgery and an extra 37% increase in rhinoplasty treatments. Filler lip augmentation has become one of the top 5 surgical procedures owing to social media trends on TikTok and Instagram. It is anticipated that these figures will increase gradually until 2034, driving the market for facial implants.

The primary drivers boosting the growth of the face implant industry are the increasing popularity of selfies and the rising use of social media. Social media platforms, which place equal emphasis on aesthetics and photographs, have made people more connected than ever in the digital age.

As people are constantly exposed to carefully chosen and filtered photographs on social networking sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, there is a growing desire for better face features. Millennials are mostly searching for distinctive facial implants that will enable them to meet the criteria of beauty established by social media in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

One important trend in the face implant market is the advancement of 3D printing and computer-aided designs to suit the growing demand for personalized and customized goods. Technology advancements can result in the development of face implants that are precisely matched to anatomical features. It is projected that this trend will increase cosmetic procedure accuracy while also helping to satisfy the surging desire for results that are distinctive and natural.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,826.1 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures

Key Takeaways from Facial Implant Market Study-

North America is projected to be valued at around US$ 646 million by 2034.

by 2034. East Asia will likely reach a valuation of US$ 291 million by 2034.

by 2034. The United States is anticipated to hold around 90.5% of the facial implant market share in 2034.

of the facial implant market share in 2034. China’s facial implant market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 185 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on product, the chin and mandibular implant category is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.



“Expert plastic surgeons are working in several nations across the world to develop and implement minimally invasive techniques, like injectable fillers and tiny incisions for implant placement. It is projected that this trend will encourage patients to choose less invasive operations that have faster recovery times and shorter hospital stays,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Who is Winning?

It is expected that well-known businesses will concentrate on developing new products in order to broaden their current product lines. A few other firms are pursuing joint ventures, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions as ways to bolster their positions. The primary goal of certain key players is to expedite the approval process for their new products.

For instance,

SprintRay Inc. announced in October 2023 a key development for the dentistry profession. OnX Tough 2, the company's first and only 3D printing resin, has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

announced in October 2023 a key development for the dentistry profession. OnX Tough 2, the company's first and only 3D printing resin, has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Thurston Group unveiled a brand-new platform named Modis Dental Partners in September 2023. It highlights innovation as a means of growth and training for dental offices focused on implants.

Country-wise Insights

What Makes the United States a Crucial Facial Implant Market?

“Presence of Skilled Plastic Surgeons and Dermatologists in the United States”

By 2034, the US is expected to account for about 90.5% of the facial implant industry. In 2024, the nation is projected to be worth US$ 266 million. The nation's abundance of reputable medical facilities and highly qualified cosmetic surgeons is a major element driving demand.

In the US, there are numerous board-certified plastic surgeons and dermatologists who specialize in treating face implants. The availability of knowledgeable experts and cutting-edge healthcare facilities will improve the quality of care and increase the confidence of individuals thinking about making cosmetic changes.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market: The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Aesthetic Medicine Market: The value of aesthetic medicines are projected to increase at a CAGR of around 10.3% during 2022 – 2032.

Aesthetic Lasers Market: Sales of aesthetic lasers are projected to reach US$ 8.2 billion by the end of 2033.

