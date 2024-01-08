Respiratory Devices Market Size to be Worth USD 37.7 billion by 2031, with Notable CAGR of 6.1%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Continued innovation in remote monitoring technology enhances real-time respiratory data collection and analysis efficiency.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global respiratory devices market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for respiratory devices is estimated to reach US$ 37.7 billion by the end of 2031. A significant driver is the growing emphasis on environmental factors' impact on respiratory health. Research exploring the correlation between air quality, pollution levels, and respiratory illnesses spurs innovation in devices addressing these concerns.

This driver fuels the development of portable, wearable devices capable of monitoring environmental pollutants, aiding patients in mitigating risks. Telehealth expansion and remote patient monitoring beyond home settings are pivotal. These approaches offer real-time insights, enabling healthcare providers to intervene promptly. This shift toward telehealth also fosters demand for sophisticated, connected respiratory devices facilitating seamless data transmission and analysis.

The increasing role of patient advocacy groups and community-driven initiatives is noteworthy. These groups influence policy changes, raise awareness, and promote early detection, encouraging collaboration between stakeholders for improved respiratory care standards. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into respiratory devices for personalized treatment strategies represents a novel driver. Tailored therapeutic approaches based on individual patient data promise enhanced efficacy and better outcomes, revolutionizing respiratory care.

Respiratory Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The respiratory devices market is a competitive arena driven by key players like Philips Healthcare, ResMed, and Medtronic. These industry leaders continually innovate, offering a wide spectrum of devices such as ventilators, CPAP/BiPAP machines, and nebulizers.

Emerging players like Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Drägerwerk AG expand the market through novel technologies and advanced respiratory care solutions. Fierce competition fosters research and development, focusing on user-friendly designs, portability, and smart technologies.

Global expansion strategies, collaborations, and a focus on catering to diverse patient needs in chronic respiratory conditions contribute to the dynamic evolution of this competitive landscape. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vyaire Medical, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Smiths Medical (part of Smiths Group plc)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare (part of General Electric Company)

Getinge AB

Medtronic plc

Chart Industries

Key Findings of the Market Report

Therapeutic devices lead the respiratory devices market, catering to the increasing demand for ventilators, CPAP/BiPAP machines, and nebulizers.

Non-invasive continuous positive airway pressure devices lead the respiratory devices market due to their widespread use in sleep apnea therapy worldwide.

Pulse Oximeters stand as the leading segment in the respiratory devices market for diagnostic & monitoring devices due to widespread use and versatility.

Respiratory Devices Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Innovations in portable, smart respiratory devices enhance patient comfort and treatment adherence, driving market growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases propels demand for advanced devices and therapies.

Growing elderly demographic worldwide contributes to a higher incidence of respiratory conditions, fostering market expansion.

Ongoing pandemic drives the need for ventilators and respiratory support devices, reshaping market dynamics.

Shift towards home-based treatments and remote patient monitoring fosters demand for portable respiratory devices, stimulating market growth.

Global Respiratory Devices Market: Regional Profile

North America , led by the United States, dominates due to high healthcare expenditure, robust infrastructure, and widespread adoption of advanced respiratory technologies. Key players like Philips Healthcare and ResMed drive innovation and market expansion in this region.

, led by the United States, dominates due to high healthcare expenditure, robust infrastructure, and widespread adoption of advanced respiratory technologies. Key players like Philips Healthcare and ResMed drive innovation and market expansion in this region. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France prioritize healthcare quality, driving demand for respiratory devices. Stringent regulations and a growing aging population contribute to market growth. The region also sees strong contributions from local players like Hamilton Medical and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, fostering competition and innovation.

countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France prioritize healthcare quality, driving demand for respiratory devices. Stringent regulations and a growing aging population contribute to market growth. The region also sees strong contributions from local players like Hamilton Medical and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, fostering competition and innovation. Asia Pacific shos rapid market growth owing to increasing awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. Countries like China, Japan, and India witness surging demand for respiratory devices, prompting global leaders like Medtronic and Drägerwerk AG to focus on this lucrative market. Regional players like Mindray and Apex Medical also play a significant role, emphasizing cost-effective solutions tailored to local needs.

Product Portfolio

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited excels in respiratory care, offering innovative products like CPAP machines, masks, and humidification systems. Their advanced solutions prioritize patient comfort, promoting effective therapy for sleep apnea and respiratory conditions worldwide.

excels in respiratory care, offering innovative products like CPAP machines, masks, and humidification systems. Their advanced solutions prioritize patient comfort, promoting effective therapy for sleep apnea and respiratory conditions worldwide. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA specializes in medical and safety technology. Their portfolio spans critical care, anesthesia, and ventilation solutions, ensuring patient safety and healthcare professional support across diverse medical settings globally.

specializes in medical and safety technology. Their portfolio spans critical care, anesthesia, and ventilation solutions, ensuring patient safety and healthcare professional support across diverse medical settings globally. GE Healthcare leads in transformative medical technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio ranging from diagnostic imaging systems to AI-powered healthcare solutions. Their innovation enhances clinical insights, efficiency, and patient outcomes, shaping the future of healthcare delivery worldwide.

Respiratory Devices Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

By Therapeutic Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Nebulizers

Inhalers

Mechanical Ventilators

Invasive

Non-invasive

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure

Devices

Disposables

Resuscitators

Reusable

Disposables

Humidifiers

Airway Clearance Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Consumables & Disposables

Others

By Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Capnographs

Spirometers

Polysomnographs

Peak Flow Meters

Gas Analyzers

Others

By Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

