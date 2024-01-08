HEALWELL AI to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Attending the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8 to January 11, 2024, in San Francisco, California

In-person at the AlphaNorth Capital Event on January 19 to January 21, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas

Virtually at the Maxim Group 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on January 24, 2024

In-person at the Eight Capital innoVIII: Software Spend Symposium on February 13, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), a data science and AI company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL AI, will be attending and participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: January 8-11, 2024

Location: San Francisco, CA

Link: https://www.jpmorgan.com/about-us/events-conferences/health-care-conference

This premier conference is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

10th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Event

Date: January 19-21, 2024

Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Link: https://cem.ca/conference/alphanorth-capital-event-2024/

Hosted at the Royal Atlantis Resort by CEM, this event introduces growth-stage companies (Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a weekend of pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities.

Maxim Group 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: January 24, 2024

Time: 4:00pm – 4:30pm ET (1:00pm-1:30pm PT)

Link: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-it-01242024

Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, a leading full-service U.S. investment bank, sits down with Healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, benefit healthcare providers, and improve customer experience.

Eight Capital innoVIII: Software Spend Symposium

Date: February 13, 2024

Location: Toronto, ON

Hosted at the St. Regis Toronto, the Eight Capital innoVIII: Software Spend Symposium will feature a keynote address as well as fireside chats with several of Canada’s leading IT consultants and software vendors. The sessions will provide insights from these industry executives, including valuable context from their conversations with customers, and thus provide an edge in the investment process. For additional information, please contact your primary Eight Capital representative.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve health care and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician-led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL AI, please visit: https://healwell.ai/.

Disclaimer

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated March 31, 2023, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

For more information: Pardeep S. Sangha Investor Relations, HEALWELL AI Inc. Phone: 604-572-6392 ir@healwell.ai